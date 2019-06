Trump: «EE.UU. y México llegan a un acuerdo sobre inmigración, los aranceles se suspenden»

Washington, 8 Jun. (RT/Sputnik).- El Gobierno de Donald Trump y de Andrés Manuel López Obrador han llegado un acuerdo que deja en suspensión las medidas anunciadas por Washington para imponer aranceles a los productos provenientes de México.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to….

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de junio de 2019