Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 5 de octubre de 2019:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|–
|0
|Burnley
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|0
|Liverpool
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|1
|Norwich City
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|5
|Watford
|–
|Sheffield United
|0
|–
|0
|West Ham United
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|2
|Domingo 6 de octubre de 2019:
|Arsenal
|–
|Bornemouth
|1
|–
|0
|Manchester City
|–
|Wolverhampton
|0
|–
|2
|Southampton
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|4
|Newcastle United
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|8
|8
|0
|0
|20-6
|24
|2.
|Manchester City
|8
|5
|1
|2
|27-9
|16
|3.
|Arsenal
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13-11
|15
|4.
|Leicester City
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14-7
|14
|5.
|Chelsea
|8
|4
|2
|2
|18-14
|14
|6.
|Crystal Palace
|8
|4
|2
|2
|8-8
|14
|7.
|Burnley
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11-9
|12
|8.
|West Ham United
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11-11
|12
|9.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|3
|2
|3
|14-12
|11
|10.
|Bornemouth
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13-13
|11
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|11-11
|10
|12.
|Manchester United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9-8
|9
|13.
|Sheffield United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7-7
|9
|14.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8-10
|9
|15.
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|13-12
|8
|16.
|Newcastle United
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5-13
|8
|17.
|Southampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8-15
|7
|18.
|Everton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6-13
|7
|19.
|Norwich City
|8
|2
|0
|6
|10-21
|6
|20.
|Watford
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4-20
|3