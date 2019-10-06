Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 6 octubre, 2019
Con un penal dudoso en tiempo adicional, Liverpool le ganó agónicamente 2-1 al Leicester.
Sábado 5 de octubre de 2019:
Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur 3 0
Burnley Everton 1 0
Liverpool Leicester City 2 1
Norwich City Aston Villa 1 5
Watford Sheffield United 0 0
West Ham United Crystal Palace 1 2
Domingo 6 de octubre de 2019:
Arsenal Bornemouth 1 0
Manchester City Wolverhampton 0 2
Southampton Chelsea 1 4
Newcastle United Manchester United 1 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 8 8 0 0 20-6 24
2. Manchester City 8 5 1 2 27-9 16
3. Arsenal 8 4 3 1 13-11 15
4. Leicester City 8 4 2 2 14-7 14
5. Chelsea 8 4 2 2 18-14 14
6. Crystal Palace 8 4 2 2 8-8 14
7. Burnley 8 3 3 2 11-9 12
8. West Ham United 8 3 3 2 11-11 12
9. Tottenham Hotspur 8 3 2 3 14-12 11
10. Bornemouth 8 3 2 3 13-13 11
11. Wolverhampton 8 2 4 2 11-11 10
12. Manchester United 8 2 3 3 9-8 9
13. Sheffield United 8 2 3 3 7-7 9
14. Brighton & Hove Albion 8 2 3 3 8-10 9
15. Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 13-12 8
16. Newcastle United 8 2 2 4 5-13 8
17. Southampton 8 2 1 5 8-15 7
18. Everton 8 2 1 5 6-13 7
19. Norwich City 8 2 0 6 10-21 6
20. Watford 8 0 3 5 4-20 3

