Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

|Viernes 25 de octubre de 2019:
|Villarreal
|–
|Alavés
|4
|–
|1
|Sábado 26 de octubre de 2019:
|Leganés
|–
|RCD Mallorca
|1
|–
|0
|Valladolid
|–
|Eibar
|2
|–
|0
|Atlético de Madrid
|–
|Athletic de Bilbao
|2
|–
|0
|Domingo 27 de octubre de 2019:
|Celta de Vigo
|–
|Real Sociedad
|0
|–
|1
|Granada
|–
|Betis
|1
|–
|0
|Levante
|–
|Espanyol
|0
|–
|1
|Sevilla
|–
|Getafe
|2
|–
|0
|Osasuna
|–
|Valencia
|3
|–
|1
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Granada
|10
|6
|2
|2
|17-10
|20
|2.
|Barcelona
|9
|6
|1
|2
|23-10
|19
|3.
|Real Sociedad
|10
|6
|1
|3
|17-10
|19
|4.
|Sevilla
|10
|6
|1
|3
|13-11
|19
|5.
|Atlético de Madrid
|10
|5
|4
|1
|10-5
|19
|6.
|Real Madrid
|9
|5
|3
|1
|16-9
|18
|7.
|Villarreal
|10
|5
|2
|3
|24-14
|17
|8.
|Valladolid
|10
|3
|5
|2
|10-9
|14
|8.
|Osasuna
|10
|3
|5
|2
|10-9
|14
|10.
|Valencia
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14-16
|13
|11.
|Getafe
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14-14
|13
|12.
|Athletic de Bilbao
|10
|3
|4
|3
|8-7
|13
|13.
|Alavés
|10
|3
|2
|5
|8-13
|11
|14.
|Levante
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10-12
|11
|15.
|RCD Mallorca
|10
|3
|1
|6
|7-13
|10
|16.
|Eibar
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10-15
|9
|17.
|Betis
|10
|2
|3
|5
|12-20
|9
|18.
|Celta de Vigo
|10
|2
|3
|5
|5-12
|9
|19.
|Espanyol
|10
|2
|2
|6
|5-15
|8
|20.
|Leganés
|10
|1
|2
|7
|5-14
|5