Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

Por
- 27 octubre, 2019
- enDeportes
0
El Granada es líder de Primera en la jornada 10.
Viernes 25 de octubre de 2019:
Villarreal Alavés 4 1
Sábado 26 de octubre de 2019:
Leganés RCD Mallorca 1 0
Valladolid Eibar 2 0
Atlético de Madrid Athletic de Bilbao 2 0
Domingo 27 de octubre de 2019:
Celta de Vigo Real Sociedad 0 1
Granada Betis 1 0
Levante Espanyol 0 1
Sevilla Getafe 2 0
Osasuna Valencia 3 1
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Granada 10 6 2 2 17-10 20
2. Barcelona 9 6 1 2 23-10 19
3. Real Sociedad 10 6 1 3 17-10 19
4. Sevilla 10 6 1 3 13-11 19
5. Atlético de Madrid 10 5 4 1 10-5 19
6. Real Madrid 9 5 3 1 16-9 18
7. Villarreal 10 5 2 3 24-14 17
8. Valladolid 10 3 5 2 10-9 14
8. Osasuna 10 3 5 2 10-9 14
10. Valencia 10 3 4 3 14-16 13
11. Getafe 10 3 4 3 14-14 13
12. Athletic de Bilbao 10 3 4 3 8-7 13
13. Alavés 10 3 2 5 8-13 11
14. Levante 10 3 2 5 10-12 11
15. RCD Mallorca 10 3 1 6 7-13 10
16. Eibar 10 2 3 5 10-15 9
17. Betis 10 2 3 5 12-20 9
18. Celta de Vigo 10 2 3 5 5-12 9
19. Espanyol 10 2 2 6 5-15 8
20. Leganés 10 1 2 7 5-14 5

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

También te puede gustar

Uruguay: Martínez celebra que el Frente Amplio aún es «la fuerza más importante»

Montevideo, 28 Oct. (EUROPA PRESS).- El candidato oficialista