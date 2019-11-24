Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 23 de noviembre de 2019:
|West Ham United
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|3
|Bornemouth
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|2
|Arsenal
|–
|Southampton
|2
|–
|2
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Leicester City
|0
|–
|2
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Liverpool
|1
|–
|2
|Everton
|–
|Norwich City
|0
|–
|2
|Watford
|–
|Burnley
|0
|–
|3
|Manchester City
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|1
|Domingo 24 de noviembre de 2019:
|Sheffield United
|–
|Manchester United
|3
|–
|3
|Lunes 25 de noviembre de 2019:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Newcastle United
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|13
|12
|1
|0
|30-11
|37
|2.
|Leicester City
|13
|9
|2
|2
|31-8
|29
|3.
|Manchester City
|13
|9
|1
|3
|37-14
|28
|4.
|Chelsea
|13
|8
|2
|3
|28-19
|26
|5.
|Wolverhampton
|13
|4
|7
|2
|18-16
|19
|6.
|Sheffield United
|13
|4
|6
|3
|16-12
|18
|7.
|Burnley
|13
|5
|3
|5
|20-18
|18
|8.
|Arsenal
|13
|4
|6
|3
|18-19
|18
|9.
|Manchester United
|13
|4
|5
|4
|19-15
|17
|10.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|4
|5
|4
|21-19
|17
|11.
|Bornemouth
|13
|4
|4
|5
|16-17
|16
|12.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|13
|4
|3
|6
|15-19
|15
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|13
|4
|3
|6
|11-18
|15
|13.
|Newcastle United
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11-18
|15
|15.
|Everton
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13-20
|14
|16.
|West Ham United
|13
|3
|4
|6
|16-23
|13
|17.
|Aston Villa
|12
|3
|2
|7
|17-20
|11
|18.
|Norwich City
|13
|3
|1
|9
|13-28
|10
|19.
|Southampton
|13
|2
|3
|8
|13-31
|9
|20.
|Watford
|13
|1
|5
|7
|8-26
|8