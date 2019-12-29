Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 27 de diciembre de 2019:
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Manchester City
|3
|–
|2
|Sábado 28 de diciembre de 2019:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Bornemouth
|2
|–
|0
|Newcastle United
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|2
|Southampton
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|1
|Watford
|–
|Aston Villa
|3
|–
|0
|Norwich City
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|2
|West Ham United
|–
|Leicester City
|1
|–
|2
|Burnley
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|2
|Domingo 29 de diciembre de 2019:
|Arsenal
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|2
|Liverpool
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|0
|Manchester City
|–
|Sheffield United
|2
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|19
|18
|1
|0
|47-14
|55
|2.
|Leicester City
|20
|13
|3
|4
|43-19
|42
|3.
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|2
|5
|54-23
|41
|4.
|Chelsea
|20
|11
|2
|7
|35-28
|35
|5.
|Manchester United
|20
|8
|7
|5
|32-23
|31
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|8
|6
|6
|36-29
|30
|7.
|Wolverhampton
|20
|7
|9
|4
|29-25
|30
|8.
|Sheffield United
|20
|7
|8
|5
|23-19
|29
|9.
|Crystal Palace
|20
|7
|6
|7
|18-22
|27
|10.
|Everton
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23-30
|25
|11.
|Newcastle United
|20
|7
|4
|9
|20-30
|25
|12.
|Arsenal
|20
|5
|9
|6
|26-30
|24
|13.
|Burnley
|20
|7
|3
|10
|23-32
|24
|14.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|6
|5
|9
|24-28
|23
|15.
|Southampton
|20
|6
|4
|10
|24-38
|22
|16.
|Bornemouth
|20
|5
|5
|10
|20-28
|20
|17.
|West Ham United
|19
|5
|4
|10
|21-32
|19
|18.
|Aston Villa
|20
|5
|3
|12
|25-36
|18
|19.
|Watford
|20
|3
|7
|10
|15-33
|16
|20.
|Norwich City
|20
|3
|4
|13
|21-40
|13