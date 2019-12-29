Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 29 diciembre, 2019
Liverpool derrotó al Wolverhampton y termina 2019 en lo alto de la Premier League. TW
Viernes 27 de diciembre de 2019:
Wolverhampton Manchester City 3 2
Sábado 28 de diciembre de 2019:
Brighton & Hove Albion Bornemouth 2 0
Newcastle United Everton 1 2
Southampton Crystal Palace 1 1
Watford Aston Villa 3 0
Norwich City Tottenham Hotspur 2 2
West Ham United Leicester City 1 2
Burnley Manchester United 0 2
Domingo 29 de diciembre de 2019:
Arsenal Chelsea 1 2
Liverpool Wolverhampton 1 0
Manchester City Sheffield United 2 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 19 18 1 0 47-14 55
2. Leicester City 20 13 3 4 43-19 42
3. Manchester City 20 13 2 5 54-23 41
4. Chelsea 20 11 2 7 35-28 35
5. Manchester United 20 8 7 5 32-23 31
6. Tottenham Hotspur 20 8 6 6 36-29 30
7. Wolverhampton 20 7 9 4 29-25 30
8. Sheffield United 20 7 8 5 23-19 29
9. Crystal Palace 20 7 6 7 18-22 27
10. Everton 20 7 4 9 23-30 25
11. Newcastle United 20 7 4 9 20-30 25
12. Arsenal 20 5 9 6 26-30 24
13. Burnley 20 7 3 10 23-32 24
14. Brighton & Hove Albion 20 6 5 9 24-28 23
15. Southampton 20 6 4 10 24-38 22
16. Bornemouth 20 5 5 10 20-28 20
17. West Ham United 19 5 4 10 21-32 19
18. Aston Villa 20 5 3 12 25-36 18
19. Watford 20 3 7 10 15-33 16
20. Norwich City 20 3 4 13 21-40 13

