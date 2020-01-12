Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 12 enero, 2020
- enDeportes
Viernes 10 de enero de 2020:
Sheffield United West Ham United 1 0
Sábado 11 de enero de 2020:
Crystal Palace Arsenal 1 1
Chelsea Burnley 3 0
Everton Brighton & Hove Albion 1 0
Leicester City Southampton 1 2
Manchester United Norwich City 4 0
Wolverhampton Newcastle United 1 1
Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 0 1
Domingo 12 de enero de 2020:
Bornemouth Watford 0 3
Aston Villa Manchester City 16:30
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 21 20 1 0 50-14 61
2. Leicester City 22 14 3 5 47-21 45
3. Manchester City 21 14 2 5 56-24 44
4. Chelsea 22 12 3 7 39-29 39
5. Manchester United 22 9 7 6 36-25 34
6. Sheffield United 22 8 8 6 24-21 32
7. Wolverhampton 22 7 10 5 31-28 31
8. Tottenham Hotspur 22 8 6 8 36-31 30
9. Crystal Palace 22 7 8 7 20-24 29
10. Arsenal 22 6 10 6 29-31 28
11. Everton 22 8 4 10 25-32 28
12. Southampton 22 8 4 10 27-39 28
13. Newcastle United 22 7 5 10 21-34 26
14. Brighton & Hove Albion 22 6 6 10 25-30 24
15. Burnley 22 7 3 12 24-37 24
16. West Ham United 21 6 4 11 25-33 22
17. Watford 22 5 7 10 20-34 22
18. Aston Villa 21 6 3 12 27-37 21
19. Bornemouth 22 5 5 12 20-35 20
20. Norwich City 22 3 5 14 22-45 14

