Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 10 de enero de 2020:
|Sheffield United
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|0
|Sábado 11 de enero de 2020:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Arsenal
|1
|–
|1
|Chelsea
|–
|Burnley
|3
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|–
|0
|Leicester City
|–
|Southampton
|1
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Norwich City
|4
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 12 de enero de 2020:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Watford
|0
|–
|3
|Aston Villa
|–
|Manchester City
|16:30
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|21
|20
|1
|0
|50-14
|61
|2.
|Leicester City
|22
|14
|3
|5
|47-21
|45
|3.
|Manchester City
|21
|14
|2
|5
|56-24
|44
|4.
|Chelsea
|22
|12
|3
|7
|39-29
|39
|5.
|Manchester United
|22
|9
|7
|6
|36-25
|34
|6.
|Sheffield United
|22
|8
|8
|6
|24-21
|32
|7.
|Wolverhampton
|22
|7
|10
|5
|31-28
|31
|8.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|22
|8
|6
|8
|36-31
|30
|9.
|Crystal Palace
|22
|7
|8
|7
|20-24
|29
|10.
|Arsenal
|22
|6
|10
|6
|29-31
|28
|11.
|Everton
|22
|8
|4
|10
|25-32
|28
|12.
|Southampton
|22
|8
|4
|10
|27-39
|28
|13.
|Newcastle United
|22
|7
|5
|10
|21-34
|26
|14.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|22
|6
|6
|10
|25-30
|24
|15.
|Burnley
|22
|7
|3
|12
|24-37
|24
|16.
|West Ham United
|21
|6
|4
|11
|25-33
|22
|17.
|Watford
|22
|5
|7
|10
|20-34
|22
|18.
|Aston Villa
|21
|6
|3
|12
|27-37
|21
|19.
|Bornemouth
|22
|5
|5
|12
|20-35
|20
|20.
|Norwich City
|22
|3
|5
|14
|22-45
|14