Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 18 de enero de 2020:
|Watford
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|–
|0
|Arsenal
|–
|Sheffield United
|1
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|Crystal Palace
|2
|–
|2
|Norwich City
|–
|Bornemouth
|1
|–
|0
|Southampton
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|3
|West Ham United
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|0
|Domingo 19 de enero de 2020:
|Burnley
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|Manchester United
|2
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|22
|21
|1
|0
|52-14
|64
|2.
|Manchester City
|23
|15
|3
|5
|64-27
|48
|3.
|Leicester City
|23
|14
|3
|6
|48-23
|45
|4.
|Chelsea
|23
|12
|3
|8
|39-30
|39
|5.
|Manchester United
|23
|9
|7
|7
|36-27
|34
|6.
|Wolverhampton
|23
|8
|10
|5
|34-30
|34
|7.
|Sheffield United
|23
|8
|9
|6
|25-22
|33
|8.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|8
|7
|8
|36-31
|31
|9.
|Crystal Palace
|23
|7
|9
|7
|22-26
|30
|10.
|Arsenal
|23
|6
|11
|6
|30-32
|29
|11.
|Everton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|26-33
|29
|12.
|Newcastle United
|23
|8
|5
|10
|22-34
|29
|13.
|Southampton
|23
|8
|4
|11
|29-42
|28
|14.
|Burnley
|23
|8
|3
|12
|26-38
|27
|15.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|6
|7
|10
|26-31
|25
|16.
|West Ham United
|22
|6
|5
|11
|26-34
|23
|17.
|Watford
|23
|5
|8
|10
|20-34
|23
|18.
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|4
|13
|29-44
|22
|19.
|Bornemouth
|23
|5
|5
|13
|20-36
|20
|20.
|Norwich City
|23
|4
|5
|14
|23-45
|17