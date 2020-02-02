Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 1 de febrero de 2020:
|Leicester City
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|2
|Bornemouth
|–
|Aston Villa
|2
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Sheffield United
|0
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|Southampton
|4
|–
|0
|Newcastle United
|–
|Norwich City
|0
|–
|0
|Watford
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|3
|West Ham United
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|–
|3
|Manchester United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|0
|–
|0
|Domingo 2 de febrero de 2020:
|Burnley
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Manchester City
|2
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|25
|24
|1
|0
|60-15
|73
|2.
|Manchester City
|25
|16
|3
|6
|65-29
|51
|3.
|Leicester City
|25
|15
|4
|6
|54-26
|49
|4.
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|5
|8
|43-34
|41
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|10
|7
|8
|40-32
|37
|6.
|Sheffield United
|25
|9
|9
|7
|26-23
|36
|7.
|Manchester United
|25
|9
|8
|8
|36-29
|35
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|25
|8
|11
|6
|35-32
|35
|9.
|Everton
|25
|9
|6
|10
|31-37
|33
|10.
|Arsenal
|25
|6
|13
|6
|32-34
|31
|11.
|Burnley
|25
|9
|4
|12
|28-38
|31
|12.
|Newcastle United
|25
|8
|7
|10
|24-36
|31
|13.
|Southampton
|25
|9
|4
|12
|31-46
|31
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|25
|7
|9
|9
|22-29
|30
|15.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|6
|8
|11
|30-37
|26
|16.
|Bornemouth
|25
|7
|5
|13
|25-38
|26
|17.
|Aston Villa
|25
|7
|4
|14
|32-47
|25
|18.
|West Ham United
|25
|6
|6
|13
|30-43
|24
|19.
|Watford
|25
|5
|8
|12
|23-39
|23
|20.
|Norwich City
|25
|4
|6
|15
|24-47
|18