Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 2 febrero, 2020
Sábado 1 de febrero de 2020:
Leicester City Chelsea 2 2
Bornemouth Aston Villa 2 1
Crystal Palace Sheffield United 0 1
Liverpool Southampton 4 0
Newcastle United Norwich City 0 0
Watford Everton 2 3
West Ham United Brighton & Hove Albion 3 3
Manchester United Wolverhampton 0 0
Domingo 2 de febrero de 2020:
Burnley Arsenal 0 0
Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 2 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 25 24 1 0 60-15 73
2. Manchester City 25 16 3 6 65-29 51
3. Leicester City 25 15 4 6 54-26 49
4. Chelsea 25 12 5 8 43-34 41
5. Tottenham Hotspur 25 10 7 8 40-32 37
6. Sheffield United 25 9 9 7 26-23 36
7. Manchester United 25 9 8 8 36-29 35
8. Wolverhampton 25 8 11 6 35-32 35
9. Everton 25 9 6 10 31-37 33
10. Arsenal 25 6 13 6 32-34 31
11. Burnley 25 9 4 12 28-38 31
12. Newcastle United 25 8 7 10 24-36 31
13. Southampton 25 9 4 12 31-46 31
14. Crystal Palace 25 7 9 9 22-29 30
15. Brighton & Hove Albion 25 6 8 11 30-37 26
16. Bornemouth 25 7 5 13 25-38 26
17. Aston Villa 25 7 4 14 32-47 25
18. West Ham United 25 6 6 13 30-43 24
19. Watford 25 5 8 12 23-39 23
20. Norwich City 25 4 6 15 24-47 18

