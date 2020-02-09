Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 8 de febrero de 2020:
|Everton
|–
|Crystal Palace
|3
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Watford
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 9 de febrero de 2020:
|Sheffield United
|–
|Bornemouth
|2
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|West Ham United
|Cancelado
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|25
|24
|1
|0
|60-15
|73
|2.
|Manchester City
|25
|16
|3
|6
|65-29
|51
|3.
|Leicester City
|25
|15
|4
|6
|54-26
|49
|4.
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|5
|8
|43-34
|41
|5.
|Sheffield United
|26
|10
|9
|7
|28-24
|39
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|10
|7
|8
|40-32
|37
|7.
|Everton
|26
|10
|6
|10
|34-38
|36
|8.
|Manchester United
|25
|9
|8
|8
|36-29
|35
|9.
|Wolverhampton
|25
|8
|11
|6
|35-32
|35
|10.
|Arsenal
|25
|6
|13
|6
|32-34
|31
|11.
|Burnley
|25
|9
|4
|12
|28-38
|31
|12.
|Newcastle United
|25
|8
|7
|10
|24-36
|31
|13.
|Southampton
|25
|9
|4
|12
|31-46
|31
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|26
|7
|9
|10
|23-32
|30
|15.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|6
|9
|11
|31-38
|27
|16.
|Bornemouth
|26
|7
|5
|14
|26-40
|26
|17.
|Aston Villa
|25
|7
|4
|14
|32-47
|25
|18.
|West Ham United
|25
|6
|6
|13
|30-43
|24
|19.
|Watford
|26
|5
|9
|12
|24-40
|24
|20.
|Norwich City
|25
|4
|6
|15
|24-47
|18