Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
- 9 febrero, 2020
- enDeportes
0
Liverpool FC.
Sábado 8 de febrero de 2020:
Everton Crystal Palace 3 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Watford 1 1
Domingo 9 de febrero de 2020:
Sheffield United Bornemouth 2 1
Manchester City West Ham United Cancelado
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 25 24 1 0 60-15 73
2. Manchester City 25 16 3 6 65-29 51
3. Leicester City 25 15 4 6 54-26 49
4. Chelsea 25 12 5 8 43-34 41
5. Sheffield United 26 10 9 7 28-24 39
6. Tottenham Hotspur 25 10 7 8 40-32 37
7. Everton 26 10 6 10 34-38 36
8. Manchester United 25 9 8 8 36-29 35
9. Wolverhampton 25 8 11 6 35-32 35
10. Arsenal 25 6 13 6 32-34 31
11. Burnley 25 9 4 12 28-38 31
12. Newcastle United 25 8 7 10 24-36 31
13. Southampton 25 9 4 12 31-46 31
14. Crystal Palace 26 7 9 10 23-32 30
15. Brighton & Hove Albion 26 6 9 11 31-38 27
16. Bornemouth 26 7 5 14 26-40 26
17. Aston Villa 25 7 4 14 32-47 25
18. West Ham United 25 6 6 13 30-43 24
19. Watford 26 5 9 12 24-40 24
20. Norwich City 25 4 6 15 24-47 18

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

También te puede gustar

Aumenta a 871 el número de muertos por coronavirus 2019-nCoV en provincia china de Hubei

Pekín, 10 feb (Sputnik).- El balance de muertos