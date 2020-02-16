Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Liverpool FC.
Viernes 14 de febrero de 2020:
Wolverhampton Leicester City 0 0
Sábado 15 de febrero de 2020:
Southampton Burnley 1 2
Norwich City Liverpool 0 1
Domingo 16 de febrero de 2020:
Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur 2 3
Arsenal Newcastle United 4 0
Lunes 17 de febrero de 2020:
Chelsea Manchester United 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 26 25 1 0 61-15 76
2. Manchester City 25 16 3 6 65-29 51
3. Leicester City 26 15 5 6 54-26 50
4. Chelsea 25 12 5 8 43-34 41
5. Tottenham Hotspur 26 11 7 8 43-34 40
6. Sheffield United 26 10 9 7 28-24 39
7. Wolverhampton 26 8 12 6 35-32 36
8. Everton 26 10 6 10 34-38 36
9. Manchester United 25 9 8 8 36-29 35
10. Arsenal 26 7 13 6 36-34 34
11. Burnley 26 10 4 12 30-39 34
12. Southampton 26 9 4 13 32-48 31
13. Newcastle United 26 8 7 11 24-40 31
14. Crystal Palace 26 7 9 10 23-32 30
15. Brighton & Hove Albion 26 6 9 11 31-38 27
16. Bornemouth 26 7 5 14 26-40 26
17. Aston Villa 26 7 4 15 34-50 25
18. West Ham United 25 6 6 13 30-43 24
19. Watford 26 5 9 12 24-40 24
20. Norwich City 26 4 6 16 24-48 18

