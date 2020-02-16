Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 14 de febrero de 2020:
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Leicester City
|0
|–
|0
|Sábado 15 de febrero de 2020:
|Southampton
|–
|Burnley
|1
|–
|2
|Norwich City
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 16 de febrero de 2020:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|3
|Arsenal
|–
|Newcastle United
|4
|–
|0
|Lunes 17 de febrero de 2020:
|Chelsea
|–
|Manchester United
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|26
|25
|1
|0
|61-15
|76
|2.
|Manchester City
|25
|16
|3
|6
|65-29
|51
|3.
|Leicester City
|26
|15
|5
|6
|54-26
|50
|4.
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|5
|8
|43-34
|41
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|11
|7
|8
|43-34
|40
|6.
|Sheffield United
|26
|10
|9
|7
|28-24
|39
|7.
|Wolverhampton
|26
|8
|12
|6
|35-32
|36
|8.
|Everton
|26
|10
|6
|10
|34-38
|36
|9.
|Manchester United
|25
|9
|8
|8
|36-29
|35
|10.
|Arsenal
|26
|7
|13
|6
|36-34
|34
|11.
|Burnley
|26
|10
|4
|12
|30-39
|34
|12.
|Southampton
|26
|9
|4
|13
|32-48
|31
|13.
|Newcastle United
|26
|8
|7
|11
|24-40
|31
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|26
|7
|9
|10
|23-32
|30
|15.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|6
|9
|11
|31-38
|27
|16.
|Bornemouth
|26
|7
|5
|14
|26-40
|26
|17.
|Aston Villa
|26
|7
|4
|15
|34-50
|25
|18.
|West Ham United
|25
|6
|6
|13
|30-43
|24
|19.
|Watford
|26
|5
|9
|12
|24-40
|24
|20.
|Norwich City
|26
|4
|6
|16
|24-48
|18