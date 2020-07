Los avances en las vacunas contra el COVID-19 son buenas noticias, pero incluso sin ellas se puede detener la pandemia

We are living in unprecedented times. The World Health Organization (WHO) is leading and coordinating the global health response to coronavirus, helping to ensure all countries are ready to prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic. To be effective we need people everywhere to adopt public health precautions, act in solidarity, and prevent the spread of misinformation. The United Nations in March 2020 requested a global call out to creatives around the world for the COVID-19 response to help stop the spread of this disease. Thousands of creators from around the world generously came together to support the United Nations and WHO’s efforts and communicate important visual messages to unite the world during this pandemic.