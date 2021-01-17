Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 16 de enero de 2021:
|Wolverhampton
|–
|West Bromwich Albion
|2
|–
|3
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|1
|West Ham United
|–
|Burnley
|1
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|1
|Leicester City
|–
|Southampton
|2
|–
|0
|Domingo 17 de enero de 2021:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Everton
|Cancelado
|Sheffield United
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|–
|3
|Liverpool
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|0
|Manchester City
|–
|Crystal Palace
|4
|–
|0
|Lunes 18 de enero de 2021:
|Arsenal
|–
|Newcastle United
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester United
|18
|11
|4
|3
|34-24
|37
|2.
|Manchester City
|17
|10
|5
|2
|29-13
|35
|3.
|Leicester City
|18
|11
|2
|5
|33-21
|35
|4.
|Liverpool
|18
|9
|7
|2
|37-21
|34
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|9
|6
|3
|33-17
|33
|6.
|Everton
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28-21
|32
|7.
|Chelsea
|18
|8
|5
|5
|33-21
|29
|8.
|Southampton
|18
|8
|5
|5
|26-21
|29
|9.
|West Ham United
|18
|8
|5
|5
|25-21
|29
|10.
|Aston Villa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|29-16
|26
|11.
|Arsenal
|18
|7
|3
|8
|20-19
|24
|12.
|18
|7
|2
|9
|30-34
|23
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|19
|6
|5
|8
|22-33
|23
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21-29
|22
|15.
|Newcastle United
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18-27
|19
|16.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|3
|8
|8
|22-29
|17
|17.
|Burnley
|17
|4
|4
|9
|9-22
|16
|18.
|Fulham
|17
|2
|6
|9
|14-25
|12
|19.
|West Bromwich Albion
|18
|2
|5
|11
|14-41
|11
|20.
|Sheffield United
|19
|1
|2
|16
|10-32
|5