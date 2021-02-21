Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 19 de febrero de 2021:
|Wolverhampton
|–
|1
|–
|0
|Sábado 20 de febrero de 2021:
|Southampton
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|1
|Burnley
|–
|West Bromwich Albion
|0
|–
|0
|Liverpool
|–
|Everton
|0
|–
|2
|Fulham
|–
|Sheffield United
|1
|–
|0
|Domingo 21 de febrero de 2021:
|West Ham United
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|1
|Aston Villa
|–
|Leicester City
|1
|–
|2
|Arsenal
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|1
|Manchester United
|–
|Newcastle United
|3
|–
|1
|Lunes 22 de febrero de 2021:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Crystal Palace
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|25
|18
|5
|2
|50-15
|59
|2.
|Manchester United
|25
|14
|7
|4
|53-32
|49
|3.
|Leicester City
|25
|15
|4
|6
|44-27
|49
|4.
|West Ham United
|25
|13
|6
|6
|39-29
|45
|5.
|Chelsea
|25
|12
|7
|6
|41-25
|43
|6.
|Liverpool
|25
|11
|7
|7
|45-34
|40
|7.
|Everton
|24
|12
|4
|8
|37-33
|40
|8.
|Aston Villa
|23
|11
|3
|9
|37-26
|36
|9.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|24
|10
|6
|8
|37-27
|36
|10.
|Arsenal
|25
|10
|4
|11
|31-26
|34
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|25
|9
|6
|10
|26-32
|33
|12.
|24
|10
|2
|12
|40-43
|32
|13.
|Southampton
|24
|8
|6
|10
|31-40
|30
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|24
|8
|5
|11
|27-42
|29
|15.
|Burnley
|25
|7
|7
|11
|18-30
|28
|16.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|5
|11
|8
|25-30
|26
|17.
|Newcastle United
|25
|7
|4
|14
|26-43
|25
|18.
|Fulham
|25
|4
|10
|11
|21-32
|22
|19.
|West Bromwich Albion
|25
|2
|8
|15
|19-55
|14
|20.
|Sheffield United
|25
|3
|2
|20
|15-41
|11