Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 21 febrero, 2021
Viernes 19 de febrero de 2021:
Wolverhampton 1 0
Sábado 20 de febrero de 2021:
Southampton Chelsea 1 1
Burnley West Bromwich Albion 0 0
Liverpool Everton 0 2
Fulham Sheffield United 1 0
Domingo 21 de febrero de 2021:
West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 2 1
Aston Villa Leicester City 1 2
Arsenal Manchester City 0 1
Manchester United Newcastle United 3 1
Lunes 22 de febrero de 2021:
Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 25 18 5 2 50-15 59
2. Manchester United 25 14 7 4 53-32 49
3. Leicester City 25 15 4 6 44-27 49
4. West Ham United 25 13 6 6 39-29 45
5. Chelsea 25 12 7 6 41-25 43
6. Liverpool 25 11 7 7 45-34 40
7. Everton 24 12 4 8 37-33 40
8. Aston Villa 23 11 3 9 37-26 36
9. Tottenham Hotspur 24 10 6 8 37-27 36
10. Arsenal 25 10 4 11 31-26 34
11. Wolverhampton 25 9 6 10 26-32 33
12. 24 10 2 12 40-43 32
13. Southampton 24 8 6 10 31-40 30
14. Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27-42 29
15. Burnley 25 7 7 11 18-30 28
16. Brighton & Hove Albion 24 5 11 8 25-30 26
17. Newcastle United 25 7 4 14 26-43 25
18. Fulham 25 4 10 11 21-32 22
19. West Bromwich Albion 25 2 8 15 19-55 14
20. Sheffield United 25 3 2 20 15-41 11

