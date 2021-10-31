Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 30 de octubre de 2021:
|Leicester City
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|2
|Burnley
|–
|3
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|2
|Watford
|–
|Southampton
|0
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|2
|Newcastle United
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|3
|Domingo 31 de octubre de 2021:
|Norwich City
|–
|Leeds United
|1
|–
|2
|Aston Villa
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|4
|Lunes 1 de noviembre de 2021:
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Everton
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Chelsea
|10
|8
|1
|1
|26-3
|25
|2.
|Liverpool
|10
|6
|4
|0
|29-8
|22
|3.
|Manchester City
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20-6
|20
|4.
|West Ham United
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20-11
|20
|5.
|Manchester United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19-15
|17
|6.
|Arsenal
|10
|5
|2
|3
|12-13
|17
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|4
|4
|2
|11-11
|16
|8.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|5
|0
|5
|9-16
|15
|9.
|Everton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15-14
|14
|10.
|Leicester City
|10
|4
|2
|4
|15-17
|14
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9-9
|13
|12.
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12-12
|12
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|10
|2
|6
|2
|13-14
|12
|14.
|Southampton
|10
|2
|5
|3
|9-12
|11
|15.
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|1
|6
|14-19
|10
|16.
|Watford
|10
|3
|1
|6
|12-18
|10
|17.
|Leeds United
|10
|2
|4
|4
|10-17
|10
|18.
|Burnley
|10
|1
|4
|5
|10-16
|7
|19.
|Newcastle United
|10
|0
|4
|6
|11-23
|4
|20.
|Norwich City
|10
|0
|2
|8
|3-25
|2