Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 31 octubre, 2021
Sábado 30 de octubre de 2021:
Leicester City Arsenal 0 2
Burnley 3 1
Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion 2 2
Watford Southampton 0 1
Manchester City Crystal Palace 0 2
Newcastle United Chelsea 0 3
Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 0 3
Domingo 31 de octubre de 2021:
Norwich City Leeds United 1 2
Aston Villa West Ham United 1 4
Lunes 1 de noviembre de 2021:
Wolverhampton Everton 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Chelsea 10 8 1 1 26-3 25
2. Liverpool 10 6 4 0 29-8 22
3. Manchester City 10 6 2 2 20-6 20
4. West Ham United 10 6 2 2 20-11 20
5. Manchester United 10 5 2 3 19-15 17
6. Arsenal 10 5 2 3 12-13 17
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 10 4 4 2 11-11 16
8. Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 0 5 9-16 15
9. Everton 9 4 2 3 15-14 14
10. Leicester City 10 4 2 4 15-17 14
11. Wolverhampton 9 4 1 4 9-9 13
12. 10 3 3 4 12-12 12
13. Crystal Palace 10 2 6 2 13-14 12
14. Southampton 10 2 5 3 9-12 11
15. Aston Villa 10 3 1 6 14-19 10
16. Watford 10 3 1 6 12-18 10
17. Leeds United 10 2 4 4 10-17 10
18. Burnley 10 1 4 5 10-16 7
19. Newcastle United 10 0 4 6 11-23 4
20. Norwich City 10 0 2 8 3-25 2

