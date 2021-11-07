Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 5 de noviembre de 2021:
|Southampton
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|0
|Sábado 6 de noviembre de 2021:
|Manchester United
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|2
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|0
|–
|Norwich City
|1
|–
|2
|Chelsea
|–
|Burnley
|1
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 7 de noviembre de 2021:
|Arsenal
|–
|Watford
|1
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|–
|0
|Leeds United
|–
|Leicester City
|1
|–
|1
|West Ham United
|–
|Liverpool
|3
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Chelsea
|11
|8
|2
|1
|27-4
|26
|2.
|Manchester City
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22-6
|23
|3.
|West Ham United
|11
|7
|2
|2
|23-13
|23
|4.
|Liverpool
|11
|6
|4
|1
|31-11
|22
|5.
|Arsenal
|11
|6
|2
|3
|13-13
|20
|6.
|Manchester United
|11
|5
|2
|4
|19-17
|17
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|4
|5
|2
|12-12
|17
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11-12
|16
|9.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|5
|1
|5
|9-16
|16
|10.
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|6
|2
|15-14
|15
|11.
|Everton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16-16
|15
|12.
|Leicester City
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16-18
|15
|13.
|Southampton
|11
|3
|5
|3
|10-12
|14
|14.
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13-14
|12
|15.
|Leeds United
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11-18
|11
|16.
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|1
|7
|14-20
|10
|17.
|Watford
|11
|3
|1
|7
|12-19
|10
|18.
|Burnley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|11-17
|8
|19.
|Newcastle United
|11
|0
|5
|6
|12-24
|5
|20.
|Norwich City
|11
|1
|2
|8
|5-26
|5