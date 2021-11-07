Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 7 noviembre, 2021
Chelsea
Viernes 5 de noviembre de 2021:
Southampton Aston Villa 1 0
Sábado 6 de noviembre de 2021:
Manchester United Manchester City 0 2
Crystal Palace Wolverhampton 2 0
Norwich City 1 2
Chelsea Burnley 1 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United 1 1
Domingo 7 de noviembre de 2021:
Arsenal Watford 1 0
Everton Tottenham Hotspur 0 0
Leeds United Leicester City 1 1
West Ham United Liverpool 3 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Chelsea 11 8 2 1 27-4 26
2. Manchester City 11 7 2 2 22-6 23
3. West Ham United 11 7 2 2 23-13 23
4. Liverpool 11 6 4 1 31-11 22
5. Arsenal 11 6 2 3 13-13 20
6. Manchester United 11 5 2 4 19-17 17
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 11 4 5 2 12-12 17
8. Wolverhampton 11 5 1 5 11-12 16
9. Tottenham Hotspur 11 5 1 5 9-16 16
10. Crystal Palace 11 3 6 2 15-14 15
11. Everton 11 4 3 4 16-16 15
12. Leicester City 11 4 3 4 16-18 15
13. Southampton 11 3 5 3 10-12 14
14. 11 3 3 5 13-14 12
15. Leeds United 11 2 5 4 11-18 11
16. Aston Villa 11 3 1 7 14-20 10
17. Watford 11 3 1 7 12-19 10
18. Burnley 11 1 5 5 11-17 8
19. Newcastle United 11 0 5 6 12-24 5
20. Norwich City 11 1 2 8 5-26 5

