La NASA ya sabe cuándo el ser humano pisará Marte (vídeo)

Can you believe it? Less than two weeks until my landing on #Mars! Even though @NASAJPL has landed on Mars safely in the past, landing on the Red Planet is never easy or guaranteed. Watch this 60-second video to get an idea of what it takes. https://t.co/nCryBG5VlL pic.twitter.com/D4ODBOAN0c

— NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) November 13, 2018