El primer hombre de la historia en cruzar la Antártida

Londres, 28 Dic (Sputnik).- El estadounidense Colin O’Brady finalizó su travesía de 54 días a través de la Antártida, convirtiéndose así en el primer hombre de la historia en lograrlo en solitario.
Antes de él, nadie había logrado realizar esta hazaña sin ninguna clase de ayuda exterior, ya sea en forma de provisiones ofrecidas por otras personas o por cometas que faciliten el movimiento.
En el transcurso de los prácticamente dos meses que necesitó para cruzar una distancia de 1.500 kilómetros, O’Brady tuvo que tirar de un trineo cargado con 170 kilogramos de equipamiento.
Casi toda la travesía era cuesta arriba y según contó el hombre de 33 años, los últimos 129 kilómetros fueron los más duros. En un esfuerzo final superó esta distancia en 32 horas.A lo largo de toda la aventura, O’Brady estuvo en contacto con su familia, que podía estar al tanto de su progreso en línea. Además, el hombre actualizaba regularmente su página en Instagram con las fotos de su hazaña.
El último hombre en intentar cruzar la Antártida sin asistencia fue el explorador británico Henry Worsley. En los últimos 48 kilómetros colapsó por el agotamiento, no logró recuperarse y y pidió socorro para finalmente morir en una clínica de Chile.
Su amigo y también aventurero británico, Louis Rudd, quiso ser el primero en cruzar la Antártida para honrar la memoria de Worsley y partió junto a O’Brady, pero este se le adelantó y consiguió el objetivo, informa el medio The Guardian.
Day 50: STRUNG OUT BUT STILL MOVING. I can’t believe I been out here all alone for 50 days. Even having lived it, I can’t quite wrap my mind around it. This wind storm still has not subsided so I spent another day getting beat down. Fingers crossed I catch a break on the weather soon. I’ve been writing a lot about the mental game as it’s clearly the most crucial part of this challenge (or any challenge for that matter). However today I want to honor my body and health. I wholeheartedly believe that nothing in life is more important that being healthy. Without that it’s hard to do or do fully. I’m so fortunate to have parents that instilled that in me from a young age, teaching me the importance of healthy eating and exercise. My dad is an organic farmer so I guess you could say it’s in my blood. Despite feeling exhausted and worn out, I’m grateful for having lived a healthy lifestyle, for without that I’m certain my body would have given up by now. And on the health front, I’m glad to be partnered with @Grandrounds who go above and beyond to guide people to the highest quality healthcare. It’s incredible to know they provide access to medical expertise literally anywhere on the planet! #GrandRounds #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible