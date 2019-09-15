Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

2019-09-15
Resultados y tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol:
|Sábado 14 de septiembre de 2019:
|Liverpool
|–
|Newcastle United
|3
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Burnley
|1
|–
|1
|Manchester United
|–
|Leicester City
|1
|–
|0
|Sheffield United
|–
|Southampton
|0
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Crystal Palace
|4
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|5
|Norwich City
|–
|Manchester City
|3
|–
|2
|
|Domingo 15 de septiembre de 2019:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Everton
|3
|–
|1
|Watford
|–
|Arsenal
|2
|–
|2
|
|Lunes 16 de septiembre de 2019:
|Aston Villa
|–
|West Ham United
|19:00
|
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15-4
|15
|2.
|Manchester City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16-6
|10
|3.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11-6
|8
|4.
|Manchester United
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8-4
|8
|5.
|Leicester City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6-4
|8
|6.
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11-11
|8
|7.
|Arsenal
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8-8
|8
|8.
|Bornemouth
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8-9
|7
|9.
|West Ham United
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6-7
|7
|10.
|Southampton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5-6
|7
|11.
|Everton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5-7
|7
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3-6
|7
|13.
|Norwich City
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9-12
|6
|14.
|Burnley
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6-7
|5
|15.
|Sheffield United
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5-6
|5
|16.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5-8
|5
|17.
|Newcastle United
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4-8
|4
|18.
|Aston Villa
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4-6
|3
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6-10
|3
|20.
|Watford
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4-10
|2