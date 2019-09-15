Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

15 septiembre, 2019
El Arsenal le pierde la pisada al Liverpool.

Resultados y tabla de posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol:

Sábado 14 de septiembre de 2019:
Liverpool Newcastle United 3 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Burnley 1 1
Manchester United Leicester City 1 0
Sheffield United Southampton 0 1
Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace 4 0
Wolverhampton Chelsea 2 5
Norwich City Manchester City 3 2
Domingo 15 de septiembre de 2019:
Bornemouth Everton 3 1
Watford Arsenal 2 2
Lunes 16 de septiembre de 2019:
Aston Villa West Ham United 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 5 5 0 0 15-4 15
2. Manchester City 5 3 1 1 16-6 10
3. Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 2 1 11-6 8
4. Manchester United 5 2 2 1 8-4 8
5. Leicester City 5 2 2 1 6-4 8
6. Chelsea 5 2 2 1 11-11 8
7. Arsenal 5 2 2 1 8-8 8
8. Bornemouth 5 2 1 2 8-9 7
9. West Ham United 4 2 1 1 6-7 7
10. Southampton 5 2 1 2 5-6 7
11. Everton 5 2 1 2 5-7 7
12. Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 3-6 7
13. Norwich City 5 2 0 3 9-12 6
14. Burnley 5 1 2 2 6-7 5
15. Sheffield United 5 1 2 2 5-6 5
16. Brighton & Hove Albion 5 1 2 2 5-8 5
17. Newcastle United 5 1 1 3 4-8 4
18. Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 4-6 3
19. Wolverhampton 5 0 3 2 6-10 3
20. Watford 5 0 2 3 4-10 2

