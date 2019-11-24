Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

El equipo de Klopp venció a Crystal Palace a domicilio por los goles de Mané y Firmino.
Sábado 23 de noviembre de 2019:
West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 2 3
Bornemouth Wolverhampton 1 2
Arsenal Southampton 2 2
Brighton & Hove Albion Leicester City 0 2
Crystal Palace Liverpool 1 2
Everton Norwich City 0 2
Watford Burnley 0 3
Manchester City Chelsea 2 1
Domingo 24 de noviembre de 2019:
Sheffield United Manchester United 3 3
Lunes 25 de noviembre de 2019:
Aston Villa Newcastle United 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 13 12 1 0 30-11 37
2. Leicester City 13 9 2 2 31-8 29
3. Manchester City 13 9 1 3 37-14 28
4. Chelsea 13 8 2 3 28-19 26
5. Wolverhampton 13 4 7 2 18-16 19
6. Sheffield United 13 4 6 3 16-12 18
7. Burnley 13 5 3 5 20-18 18
8. Arsenal 13 4 6 3 18-19 18
9. Manchester United 13 4 5 4 19-15 17
10. Tottenham Hotspur 13 4 5 4 21-19 17
11. Bornemouth 13 4 4 5 16-17 16
12. Brighton & Hove Albion 13 4 3 6 15-19 15
13. Crystal Palace 13 4 3 6 11-18 15
13. Newcastle United 12 4 3 5 11-18 15
15. Everton 13 4 2 7 13-20 14
16. West Ham United 13 3 4 6 16-23 13
17. Aston Villa 12 3 2 7 17-20 11
18. Norwich City 13 3 1 9 13-28 10
19. Southampton 13 2 3 8 13-31 9
20. Watford 13 1 5 7 8-26 8

