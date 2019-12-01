Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 1 diciembre, 2019
Liverpool.
Sábado 30 de noviembre de 2019:
Newcastle United Manchester City 2 2
Burnley Crystal Palace 0 2
Chelsea West Ham United 0 1
Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1
Tottenham Hotspur Bornemouth 3 2
Southampton Watford 2 1
Domingo 1 de diciembre de 2019:
Norwich City Arsenal 2 2
Wolverhampton Sheffield United 1 1
Leicester City Everton 2 1
Manchester United Aston Villa 2 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 14 13 1 0 32-12 40
2. Leicester City 14 10 2 2 33-9 32
3. Manchester City 14 9 2 3 39-16 29
4. Chelsea 14 8 2 4 28-20 26
5. Tottenham Hotspur 14 5 5 4 24-21 20
6. Wolverhampton 14 4 8 2 19-17 20
7. Sheffield United 14 4 7 3 17-13 19
8. Arsenal 14 4 7 3 20-21 19
9. Manchester United 14 4 6 4 21-17 18
10. Burnley 14 5 3 6 20-20 18
11. Crystal Palace 14 5 3 6 13-18 18
12. Bornemouth 14 4 4 6 18-20 16
13. West Ham United 14 4 4 6 17-23 16
14. Newcastle United 14 4 4 6 13-22 16
15. Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 21-22 15
16. Brighton & Hove Albion 14 4 3 7 16-21 15
17. Everton 14 4 2 8 14-22 14
18. Southampton 14 3 3 8 15-32 12
19. Norwich City 14 3 2 9 15-30 11
20. Watford 14 1 5 8 9-28 8

