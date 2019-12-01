Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 30 de noviembre de 2019:
|Newcastle United
|–
|Manchester City
|2
|–
|2
|Burnley
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|2
|Chelsea
|–
|West Ham United
|0
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Bornemouth
|3
|–
|2
|Southampton
|–
|Watford
|2
|–
|1
|Domingo 1 de diciembre de 2019:
|Norwich City
|–
|Arsenal
|2
|–
|2
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Sheffield United
|1
|–
|1
|Leicester City
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|1
|Manchester United
|–
|Aston Villa
|2
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|14
|13
|1
|0
|32-12
|40
|2.
|Leicester City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|33-9
|32
|3.
|Manchester City
|14
|9
|2
|3
|39-16
|29
|4.
|Chelsea
|14
|8
|2
|4
|28-20
|26
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|5
|5
|4
|24-21
|20
|6.
|Wolverhampton
|14
|4
|8
|2
|19-17
|20
|7.
|Sheffield United
|14
|4
|7
|3
|17-13
|19
|8.
|Arsenal
|14
|4
|7
|3
|20-21
|19
|9.
|Manchester United
|14
|4
|6
|4
|21-17
|18
|10.
|Burnley
|14
|5
|3
|6
|20-20
|18
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|3
|6
|13-18
|18
|12.
|Bornemouth
|14
|4
|4
|6
|18-20
|16
|13.
|West Ham United
|14
|4
|4
|6
|17-23
|16
|14.
|Newcastle United
|14
|4
|4
|6
|13-22
|16
|15.
|Aston Villa
|14
|4
|3
|7
|21-22
|15
|16.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16-21
|15
|17.
|Everton
|14
|4
|2
|8
|14-22
|14
|18.
|Southampton
|14
|3
|3
|8
|15-32
|12
|19.
|Norwich City
|14
|3
|2
|9
|15-30
|11
|20.
|Watford
|14
|1
|5
|8
|9-28
|8