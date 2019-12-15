Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
- 15 diciembre, 2019
- enDeportes
0
Liverpool FC.
Sábado 14 de diciembre de 2019:
Liverpool Watford 2 0
Burnley Newcastle United 1 0
Chelsea Bornemouth 0 1
Leicester City Norwich City 1 1
Sheffield United Aston Villa 2 0
Southampton West Ham United 0 1
Domingo 15 de diciembre de 2019:
Manchester United Everton 1 1
Wolverhampton Tottenham Hotspur 1 2
Arsenal Manchester City 0 3
Lunes 16 de diciembre de 2019:
Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion 19:45
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42-14 49
2. Leicester City 17 12 3 2 40-11 39
3. Manchester City 17 11 2 4 47-19 35
4. Chelsea 17 9 2 6 31-25 29
5. Tottenham Hotspur 17 7 5 5 32-24 26
6. Manchester United 17 6 7 4 26-20 25
7. Sheffield United 17 6 7 4 21-16 25
8. Wolverhampton 17 5 9 3 24-21 24
9. Arsenal 17 5 7 5 24-27 22
10. Crystal Palace 16 6 4 6 14-18 22
11. Newcastle United 17 6 4 7 17-24 22
12. Burnley 17 6 3 8 22-29 21
13. Brighton & Hove Albion 16 5 4 7 20-24 19
14. Bornemouth 17 5 4 8 19-24 19
15. West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19-28 19
16. Everton 17 5 3 9 20-29 18
17. Aston Villa 17 4 3 10 23-30 15
18. Southampton 17 4 3 10 18-36 15
19. Norwich City 17 3 3 11 18-35 12
20. Watford 17 1 6 10 9-32 9

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

También te puede gustar

Tropas rusas de Misiles Estratégicos realizarán en 2020 seis lanzamientos de prueba de MBI

Moscú, 16 dic (Sputnik).- Las Tropas rusas de