Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 14 de diciembre de 2019:
|Liverpool
|–
|Watford
|2
|–
|0
|Burnley
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|0
|Chelsea
|–
|Bornemouth
|0
|–
|1
|Leicester City
|–
|Norwich City
|1
|–
|1
|Sheffield United
|–
|Aston Villa
|2
|–
|0
|Southampton
|–
|West Ham United
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 15 de diciembre de 2019:
|Manchester United
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|–
|2
|Arsenal
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|3
|Lunes 16 de diciembre de 2019:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19:45
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|17
|16
|1
|0
|42-14
|49
|2.
|Leicester City
|17
|12
|3
|2
|40-11
|39
|3.
|Manchester City
|17
|11
|2
|4
|47-19
|35
|4.
|Chelsea
|17
|9
|2
|6
|31-25
|29
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|7
|5
|5
|32-24
|26
|6.
|Manchester United
|17
|6
|7
|4
|26-20
|25
|7.
|Sheffield United
|17
|6
|7
|4
|21-16
|25
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|17
|5
|9
|3
|24-21
|24
|9.
|Arsenal
|17
|5
|7
|5
|24-27
|22
|10.
|Crystal Palace
|16
|6
|4
|6
|14-18
|22
|11.
|Newcastle United
|17
|6
|4
|7
|17-24
|22
|12.
|Burnley
|17
|6
|3
|8
|22-29
|21
|13.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|5
|4
|7
|20-24
|19
|14.
|Bornemouth
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19-24
|19
|15.
|West Ham United
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19-28
|19
|16.
|Everton
|17
|5
|3
|9
|20-29
|18
|17.
|Aston Villa
|17
|4
|3
|10
|23-30
|15
|18.
|Southampton
|17
|4
|3
|10
|18-36
|15
|19.
|Norwich City
|17
|3
|3
|11
|18-35
|12
|20.
|Watford
|17
|1
|6
|10
|9-32
|9