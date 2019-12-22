Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 21 de diciembre de 2019:
|Everton
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|0
|Bornemouth
|–
|Burnley
|0
|–
|1
|Aston Villa
|–
|Southampton
|1
|–
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Sheffield United
|0
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|0
|Norwich City
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|2
|West Ham United
|–
|Liverpool
|Cancelado
|Manchester City
|–
|Leicester City
|3
|–
|1
|Domingo 22 de diciembre de 2019:
|Watford
|–
|Manchester United
|2
|–
|0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|17
|16
|1
|0
|42-14
|49
|2.
|Leicester City
|18
|12
|3
|3
|41-14
|39
|3.
|Manchester City
|18
|12
|2
|4
|50-20
|38
|4.
|Chelsea
|18
|10
|2
|6
|33-25
|32
|5.
|Sheffield United
|18
|7
|7
|4
|22-16
|28
|6.
|Wolverhampton
|18
|6
|9
|3
|26-22
|27
|7.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|7
|5
|6
|32-26
|26
|8.
|Manchester United
|18
|6
|7
|5
|26-22
|25
|9.
|Newcastle United
|18
|7
|4
|7
|18-24
|25
|10.
|Burnley
|18
|7
|3
|8
|23-29
|24
|11.
|Arsenal
|18
|5
|8
|5
|24-27
|23
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|18
|6
|5
|7
|15-20
|23
|13.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|5
|5
|8
|21-26
|20
|14.
|Bornemouth
|18
|5
|4
|9
|19-25
|19
|15.
|Everton
|18
|5
|4
|9
|20-29
|19
|16.
|West Ham United
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19-28
|19
|17.
|Southampton
|18
|5
|3
|10
|21-37
|18
|18.
|Aston Villa
|18
|4
|3
|11
|24-33
|15
|19.
|Norwich City
|18
|3
|3
|12
|19-37
|12
|20.
|Watford
|18
|2
|6
|10
|11-32
|12