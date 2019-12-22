Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

22 diciembre, 2019
Manchester City dio la vuelta al resultado y se llevó victoria ante Leicester.
Sábado 21 de diciembre de 2019:
Everton Arsenal 0 0
Bornemouth Burnley 0 1
Aston Villa Southampton 1 3
Brighton & Hove Albion Sheffield United 0 1
Newcastle United Crystal Palace 1 0
Norwich City Wolverhampton 1 2
West Ham United Liverpool Cancelado
Manchester City Leicester City 3 1
Domingo 22 de diciembre de 2019:
Watford Manchester United 2 0
Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 0 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 17 16 1 0 42-14 49
2. Leicester City 18 12 3 3 41-14 39
3. Manchester City 18 12 2 4 50-20 38
4. Chelsea 18 10 2 6 33-25 32
5. Sheffield United 18 7 7 4 22-16 28
6. Wolverhampton 18 6 9 3 26-22 27
7. Tottenham Hotspur 18 7 5 6 32-26 26
8. Manchester United 18 6 7 5 26-22 25
9. Newcastle United 18 7 4 7 18-24 25
10. Burnley 18 7 3 8 23-29 24
11. Arsenal 18 5 8 5 24-27 23
12. Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 15-20 23
13. Brighton & Hove Albion 18 5 5 8 21-26 20
14. Bornemouth 18 5 4 9 19-25 19
15. Everton 18 5 4 9 20-29 19
16. West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19-28 19
17. Southampton 18 5 3 10 21-37 18
18. Aston Villa 18 4 3 11 24-33 15
19. Norwich City 18 3 3 12 19-37 12
20. Watford 18 2 6 10 11-32 12

