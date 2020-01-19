Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 19 enero, 2020
El Liverpool llegó hoy, con su victoria sobre el Manchester United, a 1001 días invicto en casa.
Sábado 18 de enero de 2020:
Watford Tottenham Hotspur 0 0
Arsenal Sheffield United 1 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa 1 1
Manchester City Crystal Palace 2 2
Norwich City Bornemouth 1 0
Southampton Wolverhampton 2 3
West Ham United Everton 1 1
Newcastle United Chelsea 1 0
Domingo 19 de enero de 2020:
Burnley Leicester City 2 1
Liverpool Manchester United 2 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 22 21 1 0 52-14 64
2. Manchester City 23 15 3 5 64-27 48
3. Leicester City 23 14 3 6 48-23 45
4. Chelsea 23 12 3 8 39-30 39
5. Manchester United 23 9 7 7 36-27 34
6. Wolverhampton 23 8 10 5 34-30 34
7. Sheffield United 23 8 9 6 25-22 33
8. Tottenham Hotspur 23 8 7 8 36-31 31
9. Crystal Palace 23 7 9 7 22-26 30
10. Arsenal 23 6 11 6 30-32 29
11. Everton 23 8 5 10 26-33 29
12. Newcastle United 23 8 5 10 22-34 29
13. Southampton 23 8 4 11 29-42 28
14. Burnley 23 8 3 12 26-38 27
15. Brighton & Hove Albion 23 6 7 10 26-31 25
16. West Ham United 22 6 5 11 26-34 23
17. Watford 23 5 8 10 20-34 23
18. Aston Villa 23 6 4 13 29-44 22
19. Bornemouth 23 5 5 13 20-36 20
20. Norwich City 23 4 5 14 23-45 17

