Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 23 febrero, 2020
Sábado 22 de febrero de 2020:
Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 2 1
Burnley Bornemouth 3 0
Crystal Palace Newcastle United 1 0
Sheffield United Brighton & Hove Albion 1 1
Southampton Aston Villa 2 0
Leicester City Manchester City 0 1
Domingo 23 de febrero de 2020:
Manchester United Watford 3 0
Wolverhampton Norwich City 3 0
Arsenal Everton 3 2
Lunes 24 de febrero de 2020:
Liverpool West Ham United 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 26 25 1 0 61-15 76
2. Manchester City 27 18 3 6 68-29 57
3. Leicester City 27 15 5 7 54-27 50
4. Chelsea 27 13 5 9 45-37 44
5. Manchester United 27 11 8 8 41-29 41
6. Tottenham Hotspur 27 11 7 9 44-36 40
7. Sheffield United 27 10 10 7 29-25 40
8. Wolverhampton 27 9 12 6 38-32 39
9. Arsenal 27 8 13 6 39-36 37
10. Burnley 27 11 4 12 33-39 37
11. Everton 27 10 6 11 36-41 36
12. Southampton 27 10 4 13 34-48 34
13. Crystal Palace 27 8 9 10 24-32 33
14. Newcastle United 27 8 7 12 24-41 31
15. Brighton & Hove Albion 27 6 10 11 32-39 28
16. Bornemouth 27 7 5 15 26-43 26
17. Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34-52 25
18. West Ham United 26 6 6 14 30-45 24
19. Watford 27 5 9 13 24-43 24
20. Norwich City 27 4 6 17 24-51 18

