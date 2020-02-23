Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 22 de febrero de 2020:
|Chelsea
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|1
|Burnley
|–
|Bornemouth
|3
|–
|0
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|0
|Sheffield United
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|–
|1
|Southampton
|–
|Aston Villa
|2
|–
|0
|Leicester City
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 23 de febrero de 2020:
|Manchester United
|–
|Watford
|3
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Norwich City
|3
|–
|0
|Arsenal
|–
|Everton
|3
|–
|2
|Lunes 24 de febrero de 2020:
|Liverpool
|–
|West Ham United
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|26
|25
|1
|0
|61-15
|76
|2.
|Manchester City
|27
|18
|3
|6
|68-29
|57
|3.
|Leicester City
|27
|15
|5
|7
|54-27
|50
|4.
|Chelsea
|27
|13
|5
|9
|45-37
|44
|5.
|Manchester United
|27
|11
|8
|8
|41-29
|41
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|11
|7
|9
|44-36
|40
|7.
|Sheffield United
|27
|10
|10
|7
|29-25
|40
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|27
|9
|12
|6
|38-32
|39
|9.
|Arsenal
|27
|8
|13
|6
|39-36
|37
|10.
|Burnley
|27
|11
|4
|12
|33-39
|37
|11.
|Everton
|27
|10
|6
|11
|36-41
|36
|12.
|Southampton
|27
|10
|4
|13
|34-48
|34
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|27
|8
|9
|10
|24-32
|33
|14.
|Newcastle United
|27
|8
|7
|12
|24-41
|31
|15.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|27
|6
|10
|11
|32-39
|28
|16.
|Bornemouth
|27
|7
|5
|15
|26-43
|26
|17.
|Aston Villa
|27
|7
|4
|16
|34-52
|25
|18.
|West Ham United
|26
|6
|6
|14
|30-45
|24
|19.
|Watford
|27
|5
|9
|13
|24-43
|24
|20.
|Norwich City
|27
|4
|6
|17
|24-51
|18