Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 1 marzo, 2020
El Watford derrotó al Liverpool 3-0.
Viernes 28 de febrero de 2020:
Norwich City Leicester City 1 0
Sábado 29 de febrero de 2020:
Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace 0 1
Bornemouth Chelsea 2 2
Aston Villa Sheffield United Cancelado
Newcastle United Burnley 0 0
West Ham United Southampton 3 1
Watford Liverpool 3 0
Domingo 1 de marzo de 2020:
Everton Manchester United 1 1
Manchester City Arsenal Cancelado
Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton 2 3
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 28 26 1 1 64-20 79
2. Manchester City 27 18 3 6 68-29 57
3. Leicester City 28 15 5 8 54-28 50
4. Chelsea 28 13 6 9 47-39 45
5. Manchester United 28 11 9 8 42-30 42
6. Wolverhampton 28 10 12 6 41-34 42
7. Tottenham Hotspur 28 11 7 10 46-39 40
8. Sheffield United 27 10 10 7 29-25 40
9. Burnley 28 11 5 12 33-39 38
10. Arsenal 27 8 13 6 39-36 37
11. Everton 28 10 7 11 37-42 37
12. Crystal Palace 28 9 9 10 25-32 36
13. Southampton 28 10 4 14 35-51 34
14. Newcastle United 28 8 8 12 24-41 32
15. Brighton & Hove Albion 28 6 10 12 32-40 28
16. West Ham United 28 7 6 15 35-49 27
17. Watford 28 6 9 13 27-43 27
18. Bornemouth 28 7 6 15 28-45 27
19. Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34-52 25
20. Norwich City 28 5 6 17 25-51 21

