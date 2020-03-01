Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 28 de febrero de 2020:
|Norwich City
|–
|Leicester City
|1
|–
|0
|Sábado 29 de febrero de 2020:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|1
|Bornemouth
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|2
|Aston Villa
|–
|Sheffield United
|Cancelado
|Newcastle United
|–
|Burnley
|0
|–
|0
|West Ham United
|–
|Southampton
|3
|–
|1
|Watford
|–
|Liverpool
|3
|–
|0
|Domingo 1 de marzo de 2020:
|Everton
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|Arsenal
|Cancelado
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|3
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|28
|26
|1
|1
|64-20
|79
|2.
|Manchester City
|27
|18
|3
|6
|68-29
|57
|3.
|Leicester City
|28
|15
|5
|8
|54-28
|50
|4.
|Chelsea
|28
|13
|6
|9
|47-39
|45
|5.
|Manchester United
|28
|11
|9
|8
|42-30
|42
|6.
|Wolverhampton
|28
|10
|12
|6
|41-34
|42
|7.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|11
|7
|10
|46-39
|40
|8.
|Sheffield United
|27
|10
|10
|7
|29-25
|40
|9.
|Burnley
|28
|11
|5
|12
|33-39
|38
|10.
|Arsenal
|27
|8
|13
|6
|39-36
|37
|11.
|Everton
|28
|10
|7
|11
|37-42
|37
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|28
|9
|9
|10
|25-32
|36
|13.
|Southampton
|28
|10
|4
|14
|35-51
|34
|14.
|Newcastle United
|28
|8
|8
|12
|24-41
|32
|15.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|6
|10
|12
|32-40
|28
|16.
|West Ham United
|28
|7
|6
|15
|35-49
|27
|17.
|Watford
|28
|6
|9
|13
|27-43
|27
|18.
|Bornemouth
|28
|7
|6
|15
|28-45
|27
|19.
|Aston Villa
|27
|7
|4
|16
|34-52
|25
|20.
|Norwich City
|28
|5
|6
|17
|25-51
|21