Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 7 de marzo de 2020:
|Liverpool
|–
|Bornemouth
|2
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|0
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Watford
|1
|–
|0
|Sheffield United
|–
|Norwich City
|1
|–
|0
|Southampton
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|0
|Burnley
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 8 de marzo de 2020:
|Chelsea
|–
|Everton
|4
|–
|0
|Manchester United
|–
|Manchester City
|2
|–
|0
|Lunes 9 de marzo de 2020:
|Leicester City
|–
|Aston Villa
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Liverpool
|29
|27
|1
|1
|66-21
|82
|2.
|Manchester City
|28
|18
|3
|7
|68-31
|57
|3.
|Leicester City
|28
|15
|5
|8
|54-28
|50
|4.
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|6
|9
|51-39
|48
|5.
|Manchester United
|29
|12
|9
|8
|44-30
|45
|6.
|Wolverhampton
|29
|10
|13
|6
|41-34
|43
|7.
|Sheffield United
|28
|11
|10
|7
|30-25
|43
|8.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|11
|8
|10
|47-40
|41
|9.
|Arsenal
|28
|9
|13
|6
|40-36
|40
|10.
|Burnley
|29
|11
|6
|12
|34-40
|39
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|9
|10
|26-32
|39
|12.
|Everton
|29
|10
|7
|12
|37-46
|37
|13.
|Newcastle United
|29
|9
|8
|12
|25-41
|35
|14.
|Southampton
|29
|10
|4
|15
|35-52
|34
|15.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|6
|11
|12
|32-40
|29
|16.
|West Ham United
|29
|7
|6
|16
|35-50
|27
|17.
|Watford
|29
|6
|9
|14
|27-44
|27
|18.
|Bornemouth
|29
|7
|6
|16
|29-47
|27
|19.
|Aston Villa
|27
|7
|4
|16
|34-52
|25
|20.
|Norwich City
|29
|5
|6
|18
|25-52
|21