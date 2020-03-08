Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 8 marzo, 2020
Liverpool. TW
Sábado 7 de marzo de 2020:
Liverpool Bornemouth 2 1
Arsenal West Ham United 1 0
Crystal Palace Watford 1 0
Sheffield United Norwich City 1 0
Southampton Newcastle United 0 1
Wolverhampton Brighton & Hove Albion 0 0
Burnley Tottenham Hotspur 1 1
Domingo 8 de marzo de 2020:
Chelsea Everton 4 0
Manchester United Manchester City 2 0
Lunes 9 de marzo de 2020:
Leicester City Aston Villa 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66-21 82
2. Manchester City 28 18 3 7 68-31 57
3. Leicester City 28 15 5 8 54-28 50
4. Chelsea 29 14 6 9 51-39 48
5. Manchester United 29 12 9 8 44-30 45
6. Wolverhampton 29 10 13 6 41-34 43
7. Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 30-25 43
8. Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 47-40 41
9. Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40-36 40
10. Burnley 29 11 6 12 34-40 39
11. Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26-32 39
12. Everton 29 10 7 12 37-46 37
13. Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 25-41 35
14. Southampton 29 10 4 15 35-52 34
15. Brighton & Hove Albion 29 6 11 12 32-40 29
16. West Ham United 29 7 6 16 35-50 27
17. Watford 29 6 9 14 27-44 27
18. Bornemouth 29 7 6 16 29-47 27
19. Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34-52 25
20. Norwich City 29 5 6 18 25-52 21

