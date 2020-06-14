Estados Unidos ordena sanciones contra el personal de la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI)

El pasado 11 de junio, Estados Unidos estableció formalmente sanciones contra el personal de la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI). En la Orden Presidencial adoptada (véase texto completo), se puede leer en los considerandos que para el actual ocupante de la Casa Blanca, la CPI se ha convertido en una verdadera amenaza para Estados Unidos, al señalar que:

«I therefore determine that any attempt by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any United States personnel without the consent of the United States, or of personnel of countries that are United States allies and who are not parties to the Rome Statute or have not otherwise consented to ICC jurisdiction, constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat«.

Desde la capital israelí, el Secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos había anunciado el pasado 16 de mayo que la investigación de la Fiscal de la CPI sobre las exacciones cometidas por Israel en territorios palestinos acaerría «graves consecuencias» para esta jurisdicción penal internacional (véase nota de prensa de Voice of America titulada «Pompeo Warns ICC Against Asserting Authority Over Israel» ).

El pasado 2 de junio se leyó por parte del mismo Secretario de Estado norteamericano que:

«I think that the ICC and the world will see that we are determined to prevent having Americans and our friends and allies in Israel and elsewhere hauled in by this corrupt ICC» (véase nota de prensa titulada «US vows to prevent ‘corrupt’ ICC from probing Americans, Israelis for war crimes«, Times of Israel, edición del 2/06/2020).

Con relación a las presiones de todo tipo ejercidas sobre la CPI en estos momentos por Israel, por su incondicional aliado norteamericano, a las que Canadá también se ha sumado de manera mucho más solapada, remitimos a nuestros estimables lectores a nuestra nota precedente titulada «Fiscal de Corte Penal Internacional (CPI): solicitud de investigación contra exacciones militares israelíes procede en todos los territorios palestinos, Gaza incluida«.

Único Estado en haber oficialmente saludado estas sanciones norteamericanas contra la CPI (Israel), es muy probable que estas sanciones hayan sido decididas en estrecha coordinación con las autoridades israelíes, tal y como lo sugiere el título de esta nota de prensa titulada «Israel coordinó las sanciones de EE.UU. a la CPI con la administración Trump«.

En una declaración oficial de la CPI en reacción a esta decisión norteamericana, inédita en los anales de la justicia internacional, se puede leer (véase texto completo) que:

«These attacks constitute an escalation and an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings. They are announced with the declared aim of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the Court’s independent and objective investigations and impartial judicial proceedings.

An attack on the ICC also represents an attack against the interests of victims of atrocity crimes, for many of whom the Court represents the last hope for justice.»

Por su parte, el Presidente de la Asamblea de Estados Partes al Estatuto de Roma llamó a los Estados y a los demás integrantes de la comunidad internacional a reafirmar su apoyo irrestricto a la labor de la CPI, al tiempo que anunció una reunión urgente de los Estados Partes para la próxima semana. En su declaración, se puede leer que:

«I will convene an extraordinary meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly next week to consider how to renew our unwavering commitment to the Court.

I call upon the States Parties and all the stakeholders in the Rome Statute system to reiterate once more our relentless commitment to uphold and defend the principles and values enshrined in the Statute and to preserve its integrity undeterred by any measures and threats against the Court and its officials, staff and their families«.

(*) Nicolas Boeglin, Profesor de Derecho Internacional Público, Facultad de Derecho, Universidad de Costa Rica