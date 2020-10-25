Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 23 de octubre de 2020:
|Aston Villa
|–
|0
|–
|3
|Sábado 24 de octubre de 2020:
|West Ham United
|–
|Manchester City
|1
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|0
|Liverpool
|–
|Sheffield United
|2
|–
|1
|Domingo 25 de octubre de 2020:
|Southampton
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|Leicester City
|0
|–
|1
|Lunes 26 de octubre de 2020:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|West Bromwich Albion
|17:30
|Burnley
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Everton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14-9
|13
|2.
|Liverpool
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15-14
|13
|3.
|Aston Villa
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12-5
|12
|4.
|Leicester City
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13-8
|12
|5.
|6
|3
|1
|2
|12-9
|10
|6.
|Southampton
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10-9
|10
|7.
|Crystal Palace
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8-9
|10
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6-8
|10
|9.
|Chelsea
|6
|2
|3
|1
|13-9
|9
|10.
|Arsenal
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8-7
|9
|11.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|2
|2
|1
|15-8
|8
|12.
|West Ham United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12-8
|8
|13.
|Manchester City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8-8
|8
|14.
|Newcastle United
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8-10
|8
|15.
|Manchester United
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9-12
|7
|16.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9-11
|4
|17.
|West Bromwich Albion
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5-13
|2
|18.
|Burnley
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3-8
|1
|19.
|Sheffield United
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3-9
|1
|20.
|Fulham
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5-14
|1