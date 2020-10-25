Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

25 octubre, 2020
Viernes 23 de octubre de 2020:
Aston Villa 0 3
Sábado 24 de octubre de 2020:
West Ham United Manchester City 1 1
Fulham Crystal Palace 1 2
Manchester United Chelsea 0 0
Liverpool Sheffield United 2 1
Domingo 25 de octubre de 2020:
Southampton Everton 2 0
Wolverhampton Newcastle United 1 1
Arsenal Leicester City 0 1
Lunes 26 de octubre de 2020:
Brighton & Hove Albion West Bromwich Albion 17:30
Burnley Tottenham Hotspur 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Everton 6 4 1 1 14-9 13
2. Liverpool 6 4 1 1 15-14 13
3. Aston Villa 5 4 0 1 12-5 12
4. Leicester City 6 4 0 2 13-8 12
5. 6 3 1 2 12-9 10
6. Southampton 6 3 1 2 10-9 10
7. Crystal Palace 6 3 1 2 8-9 10
8. Wolverhampton 6 3 1 2 6-8 10
9. Chelsea 6 2 3 1 13-9 9
10. Arsenal 6 3 0 3 8-7 9
11. Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 2 1 15-8 8
12. West Ham United 6 2 2 2 12-8 8
13. Manchester City 5 2 2 1 8-8 8
14. Newcastle United 6 2 2 2 8-10 8
15. Manchester United 5 2 1 2 9-12 7
16. Brighton & Hove Albion 5 1 1 3 9-11 4
17. West Bromwich Albion 5 0 2 3 5-13 2
18. Burnley 4 0 1 3 3-8 1
19. Sheffield United 6 0 1 5 3-9 1
20. Fulham 6 0 1 5 5-14 1

