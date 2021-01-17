Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Manchester United.
Sábado 16 de enero de 2021:
Wolverhampton West Bromwich Albion 2 3
Brighton & Hove Albion 0 1
West Ham United Burnley 1 0
Fulham Chelsea 0 1
Leicester City Southampton 2 0
Domingo 17 de enero de 2021:
Aston Villa Everton Cancelado
Sheffield United Tottenham Hotspur 1 3
Liverpool Manchester United 0 0
Manchester City Crystal Palace 4 0
Lunes 18 de enero de 2021:
Arsenal Newcastle United 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester United 18 11 4 3 34-24 37
2. Manchester City 17 10 5 2 29-13 35
3. Leicester City 18 11 2 5 33-21 35
4. Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37-21 34
5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33-17 33
6. Everton 17 10 2 5 28-21 32
7. Chelsea 18 8 5 5 33-21 29
8. Southampton 18 8 5 5 26-21 29
9. West Ham United 18 8 5 5 25-21 29
10. Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29-16 26
11. Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20-19 24
12. 18 7 2 9 30-34 23
13. Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22-33 23
14. Wolverhampton 19 6 4 9 21-29 22
15. Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18-27 19
16. Brighton & Hove Albion 19 3 8 8 22-29 17
17. Burnley 17 4 4 9 9-22 16
18. Fulham 17 2 6 9 14-25 12
19. West Bromwich Albion 18 2 5 11 14-41 11
20. Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10-32 5

