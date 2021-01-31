Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 30 de enero de 2021:
|Everton
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|2
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|0
|Manchester City
|–
|Sheffield United
|1
|–
|0
|West Bromwich Albion
|–
|Fulham
|2
|–
|2
|Arsenal
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|0
|Southampton
|–
|Aston Villa
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 31 de enero de 2021:
|Chelsea
|–
|Burnley
|2
|–
|0
|Leicester City
|–
|1
|–
|3
|West Ham United
|–
|Liverpool
|1
|–
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|5
|2
|37-13
|44
|2.
|Manchester United
|21
|12
|5
|4
|37-27
|41
|3.
|Liverpool
|21
|11
|7
|3
|43-24
|40
|4.
|Leicester City
|21
|12
|3
|6
|37-25
|39
|5.
|West Ham United
|21
|10
|5
|6
|31-27
|35
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|9
|6
|5
|34-21
|33
|7.
|Chelsea
|21
|9
|6
|6
|35-23
|33
|8.
|Everton
|19
|10
|3
|6
|29-24
|33
|9.
|Aston Villa
|19
|10
|2
|7
|34-21
|32
|10.
|Arsenal
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26-20
|31
|11.
|Southampton
|20
|8
|5
|7
|27-25
|29
|12.
|20
|9
|2
|9
|35-36
|29
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|21
|7
|5
|9
|25-36
|26
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21-30
|23
|15.
|Newcastle United
|21
|6
|4
|11
|21-34
|22
|16.
|Burnley
|20
|6
|4
|10
|13-26
|22
|17.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|21
|4
|9
|8
|23-29
|21
|18.
|Fulham
|20
|2
|8
|10
|17-29
|14
|19.
|West Bromwich Albion
|21
|2
|6
|13
|17-50
|12
|20.
|Sheffield United
|21
|2
|2
|17
|12-34
|8