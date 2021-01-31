Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
- 31 enero, 2021
- enDeportes
0
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City.
Sábado 30 de enero de 2021:
Everton Newcastle United 0 2
Crystal Palace Wolverhampton 1 0
Manchester City Sheffield United 1 0
West Bromwich Albion Fulham 2 2
Arsenal Manchester United 0 0
Southampton Aston Villa 0 1
Domingo 31 de enero de 2021:
Chelsea Burnley 2 0
Leicester City 1 3
West Ham United Liverpool 1 3
Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur 1 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 20 13 5 2 37-13 44
2. Manchester United 21 12 5 4 37-27 41
3. Liverpool 21 11 7 3 43-24 40
4. Leicester City 21 12 3 6 37-25 39
5. West Ham United 21 10 5 6 31-27 35
6. Tottenham Hotspur 20 9 6 5 34-21 33
7. Chelsea 21 9 6 6 35-23 33
8. Everton 19 10 3 6 29-24 33
9. Aston Villa 19 10 2 7 34-21 32
10. Arsenal 21 9 4 8 26-20 31
11. Southampton 20 8 5 7 27-25 29
12. 20 9 2 9 35-36 29
13. Crystal Palace 21 7 5 9 25-36 26
14. Wolverhampton 21 6 5 10 21-30 23
15. Newcastle United 21 6 4 11 21-34 22
16. Burnley 20 6 4 10 13-26 22
17. Brighton & Hove Albion 21 4 9 8 23-29 21
18. Fulham 20 2 8 10 17-29 14
19. West Bromwich Albion 21 2 6 13 17-50 12
20. Sheffield United 21 2 2 17 12-34 8

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

También te puede gustar

Rusia planea realizar cinco lanzamientos de cohetes Soyuz antes de 2023 desde Kurú

Moscú, 1 feb (Sputnik). – Rusia tiene previsto