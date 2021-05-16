Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 16 mayo, 2021
Manchester City.
Viernes 14 de mayo de 2021:
Newcastle United Manchester City 3 4
Sábado 15 de mayo de 2021:
Burnley Leeds United 0 4
Southampton Fulham 3 1
Brighton & Hove Albion West Ham United 1 1
Domingo 16 de mayo de 2021:
Crystal Palace Aston Villa 3 2
Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton 2 0
West Bromwich Albion Liverpool 1 2
Everton Sheffield United 0 1
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 36 26 5 5 76-29 83
2. Manchester United 36 20 10 6 70-42 70
3. Leicester City 36 20 6 10 65-44 66
4. Chelsea 36 18 10 8 55-33 64
5. Liverpool 36 18 9 9 63-42 63
6. Tottenham Hotspur 36 17 8 11 63-41 59
7. West Ham United 36 17 8 11 56-46 59
8. Everton 36 16 8 12 46-43 56
9. Arsenal 36 16 7 13 50-38 55
10. Leeds United 36 16 5 15 57-53 53
11. Aston Villa 36 14 7 15 51-44 49
12. Wolverhampton 36 12 9 15 35-49 45
13. Crystal Palace 36 12 8 16 40-61 44
14. Southampton 36 12 7 17 47-63 43
15. Burnley 36 10 9 17 33-51 39
16. Newcastle United 36 10 9 17 43-62 39
17. Brighton & Hove Albion 36 8 14 14 37-42 38
18. Fulham 36 5 12 19 26-50 27
19. West Bromwich Albion 36 5 11 20 33-70 26
20. Sheffield United 36 6 2 28 19-62 20

