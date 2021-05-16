Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 14 de mayo de 2021:
|Newcastle United
|–
|Manchester City
|3
|–
|4
|Sábado 15 de mayo de 2021:
|Burnley
|–
|Leeds United
|0
|–
|4
|Southampton
|–
|Fulham
|3
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|1
|Domingo 16 de mayo de 2021:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Aston Villa
|3
|–
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|0
|West Bromwich Albion
|–
|Liverpool
|1
|–
|2
|Everton
|–
|Sheffield United
|0
|–
|1
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|36
|26
|5
|5
|76-29
|83
|2.
|Manchester United
|36
|20
|10
|6
|70-42
|70
|3.
|Leicester City
|36
|20
|6
|10
|65-44
|66
|4.
|Chelsea
|36
|18
|10
|8
|55-33
|64
|5.
|Liverpool
|36
|18
|9
|9
|63-42
|63
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|17
|8
|11
|63-41
|59
|7.
|West Ham United
|36
|17
|8
|11
|56-46
|59
|8.
|Everton
|36
|16
|8
|12
|46-43
|56
|9.
|Arsenal
|36
|16
|7
|13
|50-38
|55
|10.
|Leeds United
|36
|16
|5
|15
|57-53
|53
|11.
|Aston Villa
|36
|14
|7
|15
|51-44
|49
|12.
|Wolverhampton
|36
|12
|9
|15
|35-49
|45
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|36
|12
|8
|16
|40-61
|44
|14.
|Southampton
|36
|12
|7
|17
|47-63
|43
|15.
|Burnley
|36
|10
|9
|17
|33-51
|39
|16.
|Newcastle United
|36
|10
|9
|17
|43-62
|39
|17.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|8
|14
|14
|37-42
|38
|18.
|Fulham
|36
|5
|12
|19
|26-50
|27
|19.
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|5
|11
|20
|33-70
|26
|20.
|Sheffield United
|36
|6
|2
|28
|19-62
|20