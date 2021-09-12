Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

- 12 septiembre, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sábado 11 de septiembre de 2021:
Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur 3 0
Arsenal Norwich City 1 0
Brighton & Hove Albion 0 1
Southampton West Ham United 0 0
Watford Wolverhampton 0 2
Leicester City Manchester City 0 1
Manchester United Newcastle United 4 1
Chelsea Aston Villa 3 0
Domingo 12 de septiembre de 2021:
Leeds United Liverpool 0 3
Lunes 13 de septiembre de 2021:
Everton Burnley 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester United 4 3 1 0 11-3 10
2. Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9-1 10
2. Liverpool 4 3 1 0 9-1 10
4. Manchester City 4 3 0 1 11-1 9
5. Brighton & Hove Albion 4 3 0 1 5-3 9
6. Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 3-3 9
7. West Ham United 4 2 2 0 10-5 8
8. Everton 3 2 1 0 7-3 7
9. Leicester City 4 2 0 2 4-6 6
10. 4 1 2 1 3-2 5
11. Crystal Palace 4 1 2 1 5-5 5
12. Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5-7 4
13. Wolverhampton 4 1 0 3 2-3 3
14. Southampton 4 0 3 1 4-6 3
15. Watford 4 1 0 3 3-7 3
16. Arsenal 4 1 0 3 1-9 3
17. Leeds United 4 0 2 2 4-11 2
18. Burnley 3 0 1 2 2-5 1
19. Newcastle United 4 0 1 3 5-12 1
20. Norwich City 4 0 0 4 1-11 0

