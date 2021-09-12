Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 11 de septiembre de 2021:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|–
|0
|Arsenal
|–
|Norwich City
|1
|–
|0
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|1
|Southampton
|–
|West Ham United
|0
|–
|0
|Watford
|–
|Wolverhampton
|0
|–
|2
|Leicester City
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|1
|Manchester United
|–
|Newcastle United
|4
|–
|1
|Chelsea
|–
|Aston Villa
|3
|–
|0
|Domingo 12 de septiembre de 2021:
|Leeds United
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|3
|Lunes 13 de septiembre de 2021:
|Everton
|–
|Burnley
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11-3
|10
|2.
|Chelsea
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9-1
|10
|2.
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9-1
|10
|4.
|Manchester City
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11-1
|9
|5.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|3
|0
|1
|5-3
|9
|6.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3-3
|9
|7.
|West Ham United
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10-5
|8
|8.
|Everton
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7-3
|7
|9.
|Leicester City
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4-6
|6
|10.
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3-2
|5
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5-5
|5
|12.
|Aston Villa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5-7
|4
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2-3
|3
|14.
|Southampton
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4-6
|3
|15.
|Watford
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3-7
|3
|16.
|Arsenal
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1-9
|3
|17.
|Leeds United
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4-11
|2
|18.
|Burnley
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2-5
|1
|19.
|Newcastle United
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5-12
|1
|20.
|Norwich City
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1-11
|0