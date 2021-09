EEUU cree que talibanes habrían comenzado ofensiva en Afganistán si se retrasaba retirada

CHA05 - 20011127 - CHAMAN, PAKISTAN : An armed Taliban uses a stick to clear Afghans gathered along the barb wire fence separating the area from Pakistan on Tuesday, 27 November 2001. Talibans are still seen occasionally in the Afghan side of the Chaman border but visibly less compared to last week. Meanwhile US military forces have landed near Kandahar, the last bastion of the Taliban. ANSA /ROMEO GACAD/ CD