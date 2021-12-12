domingo 12, diciembre 2021
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 10 de diciembre de 2021:
Watford 2 1
Sábado 11 de diciembre de 2021:
Manchester City Wolverhampton 1 0
Arsenal Southampton 3 0
Chelsea Leeds United 3 2
Liverpool Aston Villa 1 0
Norwich City Manchester United 0 1
Domingo 12 de diciembre de 2021:
Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur Cancelado
Burnley West Ham United 0 0
Leicester City Newcastle United 4 0
Crystal Palace Everton 3 1
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 16 12 2 2 33-9 38
2. Liverpool 16 11 4 1 45-12 37
3. Chelsea 16 11 3 2 38-11 36
4. West Ham United 16 8 4 4 28-19 28
5. Manchester United 16 8 3 5 26-24 27
6. Arsenal 16 8 2 6 21-22 26
7. Tottenham Hotspur 14 8 1 5 16-17 25
8. Leicester City 16 6 4 6 27-27 22
9. Wolverhampton 16 6 3 7 12-14 21
10. 16 5 5 6 21-22 20
11. Brighton & Hove Albion 15 4 8 3 14-16 20
12. Crystal Palace 16 4 7 5 22-22 19
13. Aston Villa 16 6 1 9 21-25 19
14. Everton 16 5 3 8 20-28 18
15. Leeds United 16 3 7 6 17-25 16
16. Southampton 16 3 7 6 14-24 16
17. Watford 16 4 1 11 21-31 13
18. Burnley 15 1 8 6 14-21 11
19. Newcastle United 16 1 7 8 17-34 10
20. Norwich City 16 2 4 10 8-32 10
