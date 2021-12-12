Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 10 de diciembre de 2021:
|–
|Watford
|2
|–
|1
|Sábado 11 de diciembre de 2021:
|Manchester City
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|0
|Arsenal
|–
|Southampton
|3
|–
|0
|Chelsea
|–
|Leeds United
|3
|–
|2
|Liverpool
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|0
|Norwich City
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 12 de diciembre de 2021:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Cancelado
|Burnley
|–
|West Ham United
|0
|–
|0
|Leicester City
|–
|Newcastle United
|4
|–
|0
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Everton
|3
|–
|1
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|16
|12
|2
|2
|33-9
|38
|2.
|Liverpool
|16
|11
|4
|1
|45-12
|37
|3.
|Chelsea
|16
|11
|3
|2
|38-11
|36
|4.
|West Ham United
|16
|8
|4
|4
|28-19
|28
|5.
|Manchester United
|16
|8
|3
|5
|26-24
|27
|6.
|Arsenal
|16
|8
|2
|6
|21-22
|26
|7.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14
|8
|1
|5
|16-17
|25
|8.
|Leicester City
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27-27
|22
|9.
|Wolverhampton
|16
|6
|3
|7
|12-14
|21
|10.
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21-22
|20
|11.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|15
|4
|8
|3
|14-16
|20
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|16
|4
|7
|5
|22-22
|19
|13.
|Aston Villa
|16
|6
|1
|9
|21-25
|19
|14.
|Everton
|16
|5
|3
|8
|20-28
|18
|15.
|Leeds United
|16
|3
|7
|6
|17-25
|16
|16.
|Southampton
|16
|3
|7
|6
|14-24
|16
|17.
|Watford
|16
|4
|1
|11
|21-31
|13
|18.
|Burnley
|15
|1
|8
|6
|14-21
|11
|19.
|Newcastle United
|16
|1
|7
|8
|17-34
|10
|20.
|Norwich City
|16
|2
|4
|10
|8-32
|10