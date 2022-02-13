Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 12 de febrero de 2022:
|Manchester United
|–
|Southampton
|1
|–
|1
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|0
|Chelsea
|–
|Arsenal
|Cancelado
|Everton
|–
|Leeds United
|3
|–
|0
|Watford
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|2
|Norwich City
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|4
|Domingo 13 de febrero de 2022:
|Burnley
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Wolverhampton
|0
|–
|2
|Leicester City
|–
|West Ham United
|2
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|25
|20
|3
|2
|61-14
|63
|2.
|Liverpool
|24
|16
|6
|2
|61-19
|54
|3.
|Chelsea
|24
|13
|8
|3
|48-18
|47
|4.
|West Ham United
|25
|12
|5
|8
|44-33
|41
|5.
|Manchester United
|24
|11
|7
|6
|38-32
|40
|6.
|Arsenal
|22
|12
|3
|7
|34-25
|39
|7.
|Wolverhampton
|23
|11
|4
|8
|21-17
|37
|8.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|22
|11
|3
|8
|28-29
|36
|9.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|7
|12
|4
|25-23
|33
|10.
|Southampton
|24
|6
|11
|7
|30-37
|29
|11.
|Leicester City
|22
|7
|6
|9
|36-41
|27
|12.
|Aston Villa
|23
|8
|3
|12
|31-36
|27
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|11
|8
|32-35
|26
|14.
|25
|6
|6
|13
|26-40
|24
|15.
|Leeds United
|23
|5
|8
|10
|27-46
|23
|16.
|Everton
|22
|6
|4
|12
|28-38
|22
|17.
|Newcastle United
|23
|4
|9
|10
|25-44
|21
|18.
|Norwich City
|24
|4
|5
|15
|14-50
|17
|19.
|Watford
|23
|4
|3
|16
|23-43
|15
|20.
|Burnley
|21
|1
|11
|9
|17-29
|14