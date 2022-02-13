domingo 13, febrero 2022
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 12 de febrero de 2022:
Manchester United Southampton 1 1
Crystal Palace 0 0
Chelsea Arsenal Cancelado
Everton Leeds United 3 0
Watford Brighton & Hove Albion 0 2
Norwich City Manchester City 0 4
Domingo 13 de febrero de 2022:
Burnley Liverpool 0 1
Newcastle United Aston Villa 1 0
Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton 0 2
Leicester City West Ham United 2 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 25 20 3 2 61-14 63
2. Liverpool 24 16 6 2 61-19 54
3. Chelsea 24 13 8 3 48-18 47
4. West Ham United 25 12 5 8 44-33 41
5. Manchester United 24 11 7 6 38-32 40
6. Arsenal 22 12 3 7 34-25 39
7. Wolverhampton 23 11 4 8 21-17 37
8. Tottenham Hotspur 22 11 3 8 28-29 36
9. Brighton & Hove Albion 23 7 12 4 25-23 33
10. Southampton 24 6 11 7 30-37 29
11. Leicester City 22 7 6 9 36-41 27
12. Aston Villa 23 8 3 12 31-36 27
13. Crystal Palace 24 5 11 8 32-35 26
14. 25 6 6 13 26-40 24
15. Leeds United 23 5 8 10 27-46 23
16. Everton 22 6 4 12 28-38 22
17. Newcastle United 23 4 9 10 25-44 21
18. Norwich City 24 4 5 15 14-50 17
19. Watford 23 4 3 16 23-43 15
20. Burnley 21 1 11 9 17-29 14
