Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 25 de febrero de 2022:
|Southampton
|–
|Norwich City
|2
|–
|0
|Sábado 26 de febrero de 2022:
|Leeds United
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|–
|4
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Burnley
|1
|–
|1
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Watford
|0
|–
|0
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Aston Villa
|0
|–
|2
|Everton
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 27 de febrero de 2022:
|Chelsea
|–
|Leicester City
|Cancelado
|West Ham United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|27
|21
|3
|3
|64-17
|66
|2.
|Liverpool
|26
|18
|6
|2
|70-20
|60
|3.
|Chelsea
|25
|14
|8
|3
|49-18
|50
|4.
|Manchester United
|27
|13
|8
|6
|44-34
|47
|5.
|West Ham United
|27
|13
|6
|8
|46-34
|45
|6.
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|3
|7
|38-27
|45
|7.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|13
|3
|9
|35-32
|42
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|26
|12
|4
|10
|24-21
|40
|9.
|Southampton
|26
|8
|11
|7
|34-37
|35
|10.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|26
|7
|12
|7
|25-30
|33
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|12
|9
|37-38
|30
|12.
|Aston Villa
|25
|9
|3
|13
|33-37
|30
|13.
|Leicester City
|23
|7
|6
|10
|37-43
|27
|14.
|Newcastle United
|25
|5
|10
|10
|28-45
|25
|15.
|27
|6
|6
|15
|27-44
|24
|16.
|Leeds United
|26
|5
|8
|13
|29-60
|23
|17.
|Everton
|24
|6
|4
|14
|28-41
|22
|18.
|Burnley
|24
|3
|12
|9
|22-30
|21
|19.
|Watford
|26
|5
|4
|17
|25-47
|19
|20.
|Norwich City
|26
|4
|5
|17
|15-55
|17