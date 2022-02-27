domingo 27, febrero 2022
spot_img
InicioDeportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Manchester City-
Viernes 25 de febrero de 2022:
Southampton Norwich City 2 0
Sábado 26 de febrero de 2022:
Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 0 4
Crystal Palace Burnley 1 1
Newcastle United 0 2
Manchester United Watford 0 0
Brighton & Hove Albion Aston Villa 0 2
Everton Manchester City 0 1
Domingo 27 de febrero de 2022:
Chelsea Leicester City Cancelado
West Ham United Wolverhampton 1 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 27 21 3 3 64-17 66
2. Liverpool 26 18 6 2 70-20 60
3. Chelsea 25 14 8 3 49-18 50
4. Manchester United 27 13 8 6 44-34 47
5. West Ham United 27 13 6 8 46-34 45
6. Arsenal 24 14 3 7 38-27 45
7. Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 3 9 35-32 42
8. Wolverhampton 26 12 4 10 24-21 40
9. Southampton 26 8 11 7 34-37 35
10. Brighton & Hove Albion 26 7 12 7 25-30 33
11. Crystal Palace 27 6 12 9 37-38 30
12. Aston Villa 25 9 3 13 33-37 30
13. Leicester City 23 7 6 10 37-43 27
14. Newcastle United 25 5 10 10 28-45 25
15. 27 6 6 15 27-44 24
16. Leeds United 26 5 8 13 29-60 23
17. Everton 24 6 4 14 28-41 22
18. Burnley 24 3 12 9 22-30 21
19. Watford 26 5 4 17 25-47 19
20. Norwich City 26 4 5 17 15-55 17
Artículo anteriorResultados y posiciones de la Bundesliga
Artículo siguienteLas fuerzas rusas toman la ciudad de Berdiansk en la costa sureste de Ucrania, dice Kiev

Más noticias

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919