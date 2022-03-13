Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 12 de marzo de 2022:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|2
|–
|Burnley
|2
|–
|0
|Manchester United
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|–
|2
|Domingo 13 de marzo de 2022:
|Chelsea
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Wolverhampton
|0
|–
|1
|Southampton
|–
|Watford
|1
|–
|2
|Leeds United
|–
|Norwich City
|2
|–
|1
|West Ham United
|–
|Aston Villa
|2
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|0
|Lunes 14 de marzo de 2022:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Manchester City
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|28
|22
|3
|3
|68-18
|69
|2.
|Liverpool
|28
|20
|6
|2
|73-20
|66
|3.
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57-19
|59
|4.
|Arsenal
|26
|16
|3
|7
|43-29
|51
|5.
|Manchester United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48-40
|50
|6.
|West Ham United
|29
|14
|6
|9
|48-36
|48
|7.
|Wolverhampton
|29
|14
|4
|11
|29-23
|46
|8.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|14
|3
|10
|42-35
|45
|9.
|Aston Villa
|28
|11
|3
|14
|41-39
|36
|10.
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36-45
|35
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|28
|7
|12
|9
|39-38
|33
|12.
|Leicester City
|26
|9
|6
|11
|40-45
|33
|13.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|7
|12
|9
|26-34
|33
|14.
|Newcastle United
|28
|7
|10
|11
|32-48
|31
|15.
|29
|8
|6
|15
|32-45
|30
|16.
|Leeds United
|29
|6
|8
|15
|31-65
|26
|17.
|Everton
|26
|6
|4
|16
|28-47
|22
|18.
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29-55
|22
|19.
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22-38
|21
|20.
|Norwich City
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18-63
|17