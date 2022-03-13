domingo 13, marzo 2022
spot_img
InicioDeportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 12 de marzo de 2022:
Brighton & Hove Albion Liverpool 0 2
Burnley 2 0
Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur 3 2
Domingo 13 de marzo de 2022:
Chelsea Newcastle United 1 0
Everton Wolverhampton 0 1
Southampton Watford 1 2
Leeds United Norwich City 2 1
West Ham United Aston Villa 2 1
Arsenal Leicester City 2 0
Lunes 14 de marzo de 2022:
Crystal Palace Manchester City 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 28 22 3 3 68-18 69
2. Liverpool 28 20 6 2 73-20 66
3. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57-19 59
4. Arsenal 26 16 3 7 43-29 51
5. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48-40 50
6. West Ham United 29 14 6 9 48-36 48
7. Wolverhampton 29 14 4 11 29-23 46
8. Tottenham Hotspur 27 14 3 10 42-35 45
9. Aston Villa 28 11 3 14 41-39 36
10. Southampton 29 8 11 10 36-45 35
11. Crystal Palace 28 7 12 9 39-38 33
12. Leicester City 26 9 6 11 40-45 33
13. Brighton & Hove Albion 28 7 12 9 26-34 33
14. Newcastle United 28 7 10 11 32-48 31
15. 29 8 6 15 32-45 30
16. Leeds United 29 6 8 15 31-65 26
17. Everton 26 6 4 16 28-47 22
18. Watford 29 6 4 19 29-55 22
19. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22-38 21
20. Norwich City 29 4 5 20 18-63 17
Artículo anteriorResultados y posiciones de la Bundesliga
Artículo siguienteBoletín de deportes

Más noticias

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919