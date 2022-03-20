domingo 20, marzo 2022
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 18 de marzo de 2022:
Wolverhampton Leeds United 2 3
Sábado 19 de marzo de 2022:
Aston Villa Arsenal 0 1
Domingo 20 de marzo de 2022:
Watford Everton Cancelado
Leicester City 2 1
Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United 3 1
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 29 22 4 3 68-18 70
2. Liverpool 29 21 6 2 75-20 69
3. Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57-19 59
4. Arsenal 28 17 3 8 44-31 54
5. Tottenham Hotspur 29 16 3 10 47-36 51
6. Manchester United 29 14 8 7 48-40 50
7. West Ham United 30 14 6 10 49-39 48
8. Wolverhampton 30 14 4 12 31-26 46
9. Aston Villa 29 11 3 15 41-40 36
10. Leicester City 27 10 6 11 42-46 36
11. Southampton 29 8 11 10 36-45 35
12. Crystal Palace 29 7 13 9 39-38 34
13. Brighton & Hove Albion 29 7 12 10 26-36 33
14. Newcastle United 29 7 10 12 32-49 31
15. 30 8 6 16 33-47 30
16. Leeds United 30 7 8 15 34-67 29
17. Everton 27 7 4 16 29-47 25
18. Watford 29 6 4 19 29-55 22
19. Burnley 27 3 12 12 22-38 21
20. Norwich City 29 4 5 20 18-63 17
