Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 18 de marzo de 2022:
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Leeds United
|2
|–
|3
|Sábado 19 de marzo de 2022:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 20 de marzo de 2022:
|Watford
|–
|Everton
|Cancelado
|Leicester City
|–
|2
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|West Ham United
|3
|–
|1
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|29
|22
|4
|3
|68-18
|70
|2.
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|6
|2
|75-20
|69
|3.
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|8
|3
|57-19
|59
|4.
|Arsenal
|28
|17
|3
|8
|44-31
|54
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|16
|3
|10
|47-36
|51
|6.
|Manchester United
|29
|14
|8
|7
|48-40
|50
|7.
|West Ham United
|30
|14
|6
|10
|49-39
|48
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|30
|14
|4
|12
|31-26
|46
|9.
|Aston Villa
|29
|11
|3
|15
|41-40
|36
|10.
|Leicester City
|27
|10
|6
|11
|42-46
|36
|11.
|Southampton
|29
|8
|11
|10
|36-45
|35
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|29
|7
|13
|9
|39-38
|34
|13.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26-36
|33
|14.
|Newcastle United
|29
|7
|10
|12
|32-49
|31
|15.
|30
|8
|6
|16
|33-47
|30
|16.
|Leeds United
|30
|7
|8
|15
|34-67
|29
|17.
|Everton
|27
|7
|4
|16
|29-47
|25
|18.
|Watford
|29
|6
|4
|19
|29-55
|22
|19.
|Burnley
|27
|3
|12
|12
|22-38
|21
|20.
|Norwich City
|29
|4
|5
|20
|18-63
|17