domingo 7, agosto 2022
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 5 de agosto de 2022:
Crystal Palace Arsenal 0 2
Sábado 6 de agosto de 2022:
Fulham Liverpool 2 2
Bornemouth Aston Villa 2 0
Leeds United Wolverhampton 2 1
Newcastle United 2 0
Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 4 1
Everton Chelsea 0 1
Domingo 7 de agosto de 2022:
Leicester City 2 2
Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion 1 2
West Ham United Manchester City 0 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 4-1 3
2. Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2-0 3
2. Bornemouth 1 1 0 0 2-0 3
2. Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 2-0 3
2. Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2-0 3
6. Leeds United 1 1 0 0 2-1 3
6. Brighton & Hove Albion 1 1 0 0 2-1 3
8. Chelsea 1 1 0 0 1-0 3
9. Fulham 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
9. Liverpool 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
9. Leicester City 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
9. 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
13. Wolverhampton 1 0 0 1 1-2 0
13. Manchester United 1 0 0 1 1-2 0
15. Everton 1 0 0 1 0-1 0
16. Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0-2 0
16. Aston Villa 1 0 0 1 0-2 0
16. 1 0 0 1 0-2 0
16. West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0-2 0
20. Southampton 1 0 0 1 1-4 0
