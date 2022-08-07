Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 5 de agosto de 2022:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|2
|Sábado 6 de agosto de 2022:
|Fulham
|–
|Liverpool
|2
|–
|2
|Bornemouth
|–
|Aston Villa
|2
|–
|0
|Leeds United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|2
|–
|0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Southampton
|4
|–
|1
|Everton
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 7 de agosto de 2022:
|Leicester City
|–
|2
|–
|2
|Manchester United
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|–
|2
|West Ham United
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4-1
|3
|2.
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-0
|3
|2.
|Bornemouth
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-0
|3
|2.
|Newcastle United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-0
|3
|2.
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-0
|3
|6.
|Leeds United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-1
|3
|6.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-1
|3
|8.
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|3
|9.
|Fulham
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|9.
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|9.
|Leicester City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|9.
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|13.
|Wolverhampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|13.
|Manchester United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|15.
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|16.
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|16.
|Aston Villa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|16.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|16.
|West Ham United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|20.
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-4
|0