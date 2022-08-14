Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 13 de agosto de 2022:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|0
|Arsenal
|–
|Leicester City
|4
|–
|2
|Southampton
|–
|Leeds United
|2
|–
|2
|Manchester City
|–
|Bornemouth
|4
|–
|0
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Fulham
|0
|–
|0
|Brentford
|–
|Manchester United
|4
|–
|0
|Domingo 14 de agosto de 2022:
|Nottingham Forest
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|0
|Chelsea
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|2
|Lunes 15 de agosto de 2022:
|Liverpool
|–
|Crystal Palace
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6-0
|6
|2.
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6-2
|6
|3.
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6-2
|4
|4.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6-3
|4
|5.
|Newcastle United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2-0
|4
|6.
|Leeds United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4-3
|4
|7.
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3-2
|4
|8.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2-1
|4
|9.
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|3
|10.
|Nottingham forest
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1-2
|3
|11.
|Bornemouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-4
|3
|12.
|Fulham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|13.
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2-2
|1
|14.
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|15.
|Leicester City
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4-6
|1
|16.
|Southampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3-6
|1
|17.
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1-3
|0
|18.
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|19.
|West Ham United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0-3
|0
|20.
|Manchester United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1-6
|0