Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 13 de agosto de 2022:
Aston Villa Everton 2 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United 0 0
Arsenal Leicester City 4 2
Southampton Leeds United 2 2
Manchester City Bornemouth 4 0
Wolverhampton Fulham 0 0
Brentford Manchester United 4 0
Domingo 14 de agosto de 2022:
Nottingham Forest West Ham United 1 0
Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 2 2
Lunes 15 de agosto de 2022:
Liverpool Crystal Palace 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6-0 6
2. Arsenal 2 2 0 0 6-2 6
3. Brentford 2 1 1 0 6-2 4
4. Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 1 0 6-3 4
5. Newcastle United 2 1 1 0 2-0 4
6. Leeds United 2 1 1 0 4-3 4
7. Chelsea 2 1 1 0 3-2 4
8. Brighton & Hove Albion 2 1 1 0 2-1 4
9. Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2-3 3
10. Nottingham forest 2 1 0 1 1-2 3
11. Bornemouth 2 1 0 1 2-4 3
12. Fulham 2 0 2 0 2-2 2
13. Liverpool 1 0 1 0 2-2 1
14. Wolverhampton 2 0 1 1 1-2 1
15. Leicester City 2 0 1 1 4-6 1
16. Southampton 2 0 1 1 3-6 1
17. Everton 2 0 0 2 1-3 0
18. Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0-2 0
19. West Ham United 2 0 0 2 0-3 0
20. Manchester United 2 0 0 2 1-6 0
