Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 20 de agosto de 2022:
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|0
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Aston Villa
|3
|–
|1
|Everton
|–
|1
|–
|1
|Fulham
|–
|3
|–
|2
|Leicester City
|–
|Southampton
|1
|–
|2
|Bornemouth
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|3
|Domingo 21 de agosto de 2022:
|Leeds United
|–
|Chelsea
|3
|–
|0
|West Ham United
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|2
|Newcastle United
|–
|Manchester City
|3
|–
|3
|Lunes 22 de agosto de 2022:
|Manchester United
|–
|Liverpool
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9-2
|9
|2.
|Manchester City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9-3
|7
|3.
|Leeds United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7-3
|7
|3.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7-3
|7
|5.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4-1
|7
|6.
|Newcastle United
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5-3
|5
|7.
|Fulham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5-4
|5
|8.
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8-5
|4
|9.
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4-4
|4
|10.
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2-3
|4
|11.
|Southampton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5-7
|4
|12.
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3-5
|4
|13.
|Aston Villa
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3-6
|3
|14.
|Bornemouth
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2-7
|3
|15.
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3-3
|2
|16.
|Everton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2-4
|1
|17.
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1-3
|1
|18.
|Leicester City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5-8
|1
|19.
|Manchester United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1-6
|0
|20.
|West Ham United
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0-5
|0