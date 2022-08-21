domingo 21, agosto 2022
spot_img
InicioDeportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 20 de agosto de 2022:
Tottenham Hotspur Wolverhampton 1 0
Crystal Palace Aston Villa 3 1
Everton 1 1
Fulham 3 2
Leicester City Southampton 1 2
Bornemouth Arsenal 0 3
Domingo 21 de agosto de 2022:
Leeds United Chelsea 3 0
West Ham United Brighton & Hove Albion 0 2
Newcastle United Manchester City 3 3
Lunes 22 de agosto de 2022:
Manchester United Liverpool 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 3 3 0 0 9-2 9
2. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 9-3 7
3. Leeds United 3 2 1 0 7-3 7
3. Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 1 0 7-3 7
5. Brighton & Hove Albion 3 2 1 0 4-1 7
6. Newcastle United 3 1 2 0 5-3 5
7. Fulham 3 1 2 0 5-4 5
8. 3 1 1 1 8-5 4
9. Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 4-4 4
10. 3 1 1 1 2-3 4
11. Southampton 3 1 1 1 5-7 4
12. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 3-5 4
13. Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 3-6 3
14. Bornemouth 3 1 0 2 2-7 3
15. Liverpool 2 0 2 0 3-3 2
16. Everton 3 0 1 2 2-4 1
17. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 1-3 1
18. Leicester City 3 0 1 2 5-8 1
19. Manchester United 2 0 0 2 1-6 0
20. West Ham United 3 0 0 3 0-5 0
Artículo anteriorResultados y posiciones de la Bundesliga
Artículo siguienteMinistra alemana RREE espera que sea posible evacuar a más afganos

Más noticias

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919