Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 1 de octubre de 2022:
|Arsenal
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|–
|1
|Bornemouth
|–
|0
|–
|0
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Chelsea
|1
|–
|2
|Fulham
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|4
|Liverpool
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|–
|3
|Southampton
|–
|Everton
|1
|–
|2
|West Ham United
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|0
|Domingo 2 de octubre de 2022:
|Manchester City
|–
|Manchester United
|6
|–
|3
|Leeds United
|–
|Aston Villa
|0
|–
|0
|Lunes 3 de octubre de 2022:
|Leicester City
|–
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|8
|7
|0
|1
|20-8
|21
|2.
|Manchester City
|8
|6
|2
|0
|29-9
|20
|3.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19-10
|17
|4.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14-8
|14
|5.
|Chelsea
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10-10
|13
|6.
|Manchester United
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11-14
|12
|7.
|Newcastle United
|8
|2
|5
|1
|12-8
|11
|8.
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13-15
|11
|9.
|Liverpool
|7
|2
|4
|1
|18-9
|10
|10.
|8
|2
|4
|2
|15-12
|10
|11.
|Everton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|7-7
|10
|12.
|Leeds United
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10-10
|9
|13.
|Bornemouth
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6-19
|9
|14.
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6-10
|8
|15.
|West Ham United
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5-9
|7
|16.
|Southampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8-13
|7
|17.
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8-11
|6
|18.
|Wolverhampton
|8
|1
|3
|4
|3-9
|6
|19.
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6-17
|4
|20.
|Leicester City
|7
|0
|1
|6
|10-22
|1