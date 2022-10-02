domingo 2, octubre 2022
spot_img
InicioDeportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 1 de octubre de 2022:
Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 3 1
Bornemouth 0 0
Crystal Palace Chelsea 1 2
Fulham Newcastle United 1 4
Liverpool Brighton & Hove Albion 3 3
Southampton Everton 1 2
West Ham United Wolverhampton 2 0
Domingo 2 de octubre de 2022:
Manchester City Manchester United 6 3
Leeds United Aston Villa 0 0
Lunes 3 de octubre de 2022:
Leicester City 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 8 7 0 1 20-8 21
2. Manchester City 8 6 2 0 29-9 20
3. Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 2 1 19-10 17
4. Brighton & Hove Albion 7 4 2 1 14-8 14
5. Chelsea 7 4 1 2 10-10 13
6. Manchester United 7 4 0 3 11-14 12
7. Newcastle United 8 2 5 1 12-8 11
8. Fulham 8 3 2 3 13-15 11
9. Liverpool 7 2 4 1 18-9 10
10. 8 2 4 2 15-12 10
11. Everton 8 2 4 2 7-7 10
12. Leeds United 7 2 3 2 10-10 9
13. Bornemouth 8 2 3 3 6-19 9
14. Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 6-10 8
15. West Ham United 8 2 1 5 5-9 7
16. Southampton 8 2 1 5 8-13 7
17. Crystal Palace 7 1 3 3 8-11 6
18. Wolverhampton 8 1 3 4 3-9 6
19. 7 1 1 5 6-17 4
20. Leicester City 7 0 1 6 10-22 1
Artículo anteriorTabla de posiciones de la Liga italiana de fútbol
Artículo siguienteResultados y posiciones de la Bundesliga

Más noticias

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919