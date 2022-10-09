domingo 9, octubre 2022
spot_img
InicioDeportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 8 de octubre de 2022:
Bornemouth Leicester City 2 1
Chelsea Wolverhampton 3 0
Manchester City Southampton 4 0
Newcastle United 5 1
Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur 0 1
Domingo 9 de octubre de 2022:
Crystal Palace Leeds United 2 1
West Ham United Fulham 3 1
Arsenal Liverpool 3 2
Everton Manchester United 1 2
Lunes 10 de octubre de 2022:
Aston Villa 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 9 8 0 1 23-10 24
2. Manchester City 9 7 2 0 33-9 23
3. Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 2 1 20-10 20
4. Chelsea 8 5 1 2 13-10 16
5. Manchester United 8 5 0 3 13-15 15
6. Newcastle United 9 3 5 1 17-9 14
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 8 4 2 2 14-9 14
8. Bornemouth 9 3 3 3 8-20 12
9. Fulham 9 3 2 4 14-18 11
10. Liverpool 8 2 4 2 20-12 10
11. 9 2 4 3 16-17 10
12. Everton 9 2 4 3 8-9 10
13. West Ham United 9 3 1 5 8-10 10
14. Leeds United 8 2 3 3 11-12 9
15. Crystal Palace 8 2 3 3 10-12 9
16. Aston Villa 8 2 2 4 6-10 8
17. Southampton 9 2 1 6 8-17 7
18. Wolverhampton 9 1 3 5 3-12 6
19. Leicester City 9 1 1 7 15-24 4
20. 8 1 1 6 6-21 4
Artículo anteriorResultados y posiciones de la Liga italiana de fútbol
Artículo siguienteResultados y posiciones de la Liga francesa de fútbol

Más noticias

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919