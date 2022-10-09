Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 8 de octubre de 2022:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|1
|Chelsea
|–
|Wolverhampton
|3
|–
|0
|Manchester City
|–
|Southampton
|4
|–
|0
|Newcastle United
|–
|5
|–
|1
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 9 de octubre de 2022:
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Leeds United
|2
|–
|1
|West Ham United
|–
|Fulham
|3
|–
|1
|Arsenal
|–
|Liverpool
|3
|–
|2
|Everton
|–
|Manchester United
|1
|–
|2
|Lunes 10 de octubre de 2022:
|–
|Aston Villa
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|9
|8
|0
|1
|23-10
|24
|2.
|Manchester City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|33-9
|23
|3.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20-10
|20
|4.
|Chelsea
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13-10
|16
|5.
|Manchester United
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13-15
|15
|6.
|Newcastle United
|9
|3
|5
|1
|17-9
|14
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|8
|4
|2
|2
|14-9
|14
|8.
|Bornemouth
|9
|3
|3
|3
|8-20
|12
|9.
|Fulham
|9
|3
|2
|4
|14-18
|11
|10.
|Liverpool
|8
|2
|4
|2
|20-12
|10
|11.
|9
|2
|4
|3
|16-17
|10
|12.
|Everton
|9
|2
|4
|3
|8-9
|10
|13.
|West Ham United
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8-10
|10
|14.
|Leeds United
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11-12
|9
|15.
|Crystal Palace
|8
|2
|3
|3
|10-12
|9
|16.
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6-10
|8
|17.
|Southampton
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8-17
|7
|18.
|Wolverhampton
|9
|1
|3
|5
|3-12
|6
|19.
|Leicester City
|9
|1
|1
|7
|15-24
|4
|20.
|8
|1
|1
|6
|6-21
|4