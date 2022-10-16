domingo 16, octubre 2022
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Viernes 14 de octubre de 2022:
Nottingham Brighton & Hove Albion 2 0
Sábado 15 de octubre de 2022:
Leicester City Crystal Palace 0 0
Fulham Bornemouth 2 2
Wolverhampton 1 0
Tottenham Hotspur Everton 2 0
Domingo 16 de octubre de 2022:
Aston Villa Chelsea 0 2
Southampton West Ham United 1 1
Leeds United Arsenal 0 1
Manchester United Newcastle United 0 0
Liverpool Manchester City 1 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 10 9 0 1 24-10 27
2. Manchester City 10 7 2 1 33-10 23
3. Tottenham Hotspur 10 7 2 1 22-10 23
4. Chelsea 9 6 1 2 15-10 19
5. Manchester United 9 5 1 3 13-15 16
6. Newcastle United 10 3 6 1 17-9 15
7. Brighton & Hove Albion 9 4 2 3 14-11 14
8. Liverpool 9 3 4 2 21-12 13
9. 10 3 4 3 18-17 13
10. Bornemouth 10 3 4 3 10-22 13
11. Fulham 10 3 3 4 16-20 12
12. West Ham United 10 3 2 5 9-11 11
13. Crystal Palace 9 2 4 3 10-12 10
14. Everton 10 2 4 4 8-11 10
15. Leeds United 9 2 3 4 11-13 9
16. Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 7-13 9
17. Wolverhampton 10 2 3 5 4-12 9
18. Southampton 10 2 2 6 9-18 8
19. Leicester City 10 1 2 7 15-24 5
20. 10 1 2 7 7-23 5
