Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 14 de octubre de 2022:
|Nottingham
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|–
|0
|Sábado 15 de octubre de 2022:
|Leicester City
|–
|Crystal Palace
|0
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Bornemouth
|2
|–
|2
|Wolverhampton
|–
|1
|–
|0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Everton
|2
|–
|0
|Domingo 16 de octubre de 2022:
|Aston Villa
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|2
|Southampton
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|1
|Leeds United
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|1
|Manchester United
|–
|Newcastle United
|0
|–
|0
|Liverpool
|–
|Manchester City
|1
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|10
|9
|0
|1
|24-10
|27
|2.
|Manchester City
|10
|7
|2
|1
|33-10
|23
|3.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|10
|7
|2
|1
|22-10
|23
|4.
|Chelsea
|9
|6
|1
|2
|15-10
|19
|5.
|Manchester United
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13-15
|16
|6.
|Newcastle United
|10
|3
|6
|1
|17-9
|15
|7.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14-11
|14
|8.
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|4
|2
|21-12
|13
|9.
|10
|3
|4
|3
|18-17
|13
|10.
|Bornemouth
|10
|3
|4
|3
|10-22
|13
|11.
|Fulham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|16-20
|12
|12.
|West Ham United
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9-11
|11
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10-12
|10
|14.
|Everton
|10
|2
|4
|4
|8-11
|10
|15.
|Leeds United
|9
|2
|3
|4
|11-13
|9
|16.
|Aston Villa
|10
|2
|3
|5
|7-13
|9
|17.
|Wolverhampton
|10
|2
|3
|5
|4-12
|9
|18.
|Southampton
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9-18
|8
|19.
|Leicester City
|10
|1
|2
|7
|15-24
|5
|20.
|10
|1
|2
|7
|7-23
|5