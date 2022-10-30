Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

|Viernes 28 de octubre de 2022:
|RCD Mallorca
|–
|Espanyol
|1
|–
|1
|Sábado 29 de octubre de 2022:
|–
|Celta de Vigo
|3
|–
|1
|Cadiz
|–
|Atlético de Madrid
|3
|–
|2
|Sevilla
|–
|Rayo Vallecano
|0
|–
|1
|Valencia
|–
|Barcelona
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 30 de octubre de 2022:
|Osasuna
|–
|Valladolid
|2
|–
|0
|Real Madrid
|–
|Girona
|1
|–
|1
|Athletic de Bilbao
|–
|Villarreal
|1
|–
|0
|Real Sociedad
|–
|Betis
|0
|–
|2
|Lunes 31 de octubre de 2022:
|Elche
|–
|Getafe
|20:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Real Madrid
|12
|10
|2
|0
|29-10
|32
|2.
|Barcelona
|12
|10
|1
|1
|29-4
|31
|3.
|Atlético de Madrid
|12
|7
|2
|3
|20-12
|23
|4.
|Betis
|12
|7
|2
|3
|16-8
|23
|5.
|Real Sociedad
|12
|7
|1
|4
|16-15
|22
|6.
|Athletic de Bilbao
|12
|6
|3
|3
|20-12
|21
|7.
|Osasuna
|12
|6
|2
|4
|13-11
|20
|8.
|Villarreal
|12
|5
|3
|4
|14-8
|18
|9.
|Rayo Vallecano
|12
|5
|3
|4
|17-14
|18
|10.
|Valencia
|12
|4
|3
|5
|18-14
|15
|11.
|Valladolid
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11-17
|14
|12.
|RCD Mallorca
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10-13
|13
|13.
|12
|4
|1
|7
|15-20
|13
|14.
|Espanyol
|12
|2
|5
|5
|15-20
|11
|15.
|Celta de Vigo
|12
|3
|2
|7
|13-24
|11
|16.
|Girona
|12
|2
|4
|6
|16-20
|10
|17.
|Cadiz
|12
|2
|4
|6
|8-24
|10
|18.
|Sevilla
|12
|2
|4
|6
|11-19
|10
|19.
|Getafe
|11
|2
|4
|5
|11-19
|10
|20.
|Elche
|11
|0
|4
|7
|8-26
|4