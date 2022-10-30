domingo 30, octubre 2022
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga española de fútbol

Viernes 28 de octubre de 2022:
RCD Mallorca Espanyol 1 1
Sábado 29 de octubre de 2022:
Celta de Vigo 3 1
Cadiz Atlético de Madrid 3 2
Sevilla Rayo Vallecano 0 1
Valencia Barcelona 0 1
Domingo 30 de octubre de 2022:
Osasuna Valladolid 2 0
Real Madrid Girona 1 1
Athletic de Bilbao Villarreal 1 0
Real Sociedad Betis 0 2
Lunes 31 de octubre de 2022:
Elche Getafe 20:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Real Madrid 12 10 2 0 29-10 32
2. Barcelona 12 10 1 1 29-4 31
3. Atlético de Madrid 12 7 2 3 20-12 23
4. Betis 12 7 2 3 16-8 23
5. Real Sociedad 12 7 1 4 16-15 22
6. Athletic de Bilbao 12 6 3 3 20-12 21
7. Osasuna 12 6 2 4 13-11 20
8. Villarreal 12 5 3 4 14-8 18
9. Rayo Vallecano 12 5 3 4 17-14 18
10. Valencia 12 4 3 5 18-14 15
11. Valladolid 12 4 2 6 11-17 14
12. RCD Mallorca 12 3 4 5 10-13 13
13. 12 4 1 7 15-20 13
14. Espanyol 12 2 5 5 15-20 11
15. Celta de Vigo 12 3 2 7 13-24 11
16. Girona 12 2 4 6 16-20 10
17. Cadiz 12 2 4 6 8-24 10
18. Sevilla 12 2 4 6 11-19 10
19. Getafe 11 2 4 5 11-19 10
20. Elche 11 0 4 7 8-26 4
