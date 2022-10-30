domingo 30, octubre 2022
spot_img
InicioDeportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 29 de octubre de 2022:
Leicester City Manchester City 0 1
Bornemouth Tottenham Hotspur 2 3
Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea 4 1
Crystal Palace Southampton 1 0
Wolverhampton 1 1
Newcastle United Aston Villa 4 0
Fulham Everton 0 0
Liverpool Leeds United 1 2
Domingo 30 de octubre de 2022:
Arsenal 5 0
Manchester United West Ham United 1 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Arsenal 12 10 1 1 30-11 31
2. Manchester City 12 9 2 1 37-11 29
3. Tottenham Hotspur 13 8 2 3 26-16 26
4. Newcastle United 13 6 6 1 24-10 24
5. Manchester United 12 7 2 3 17-16 23
6. Chelsea 12 6 3 3 17-15 21
7. Fulham 13 5 4 4 22-22 19
8. Brighton & Hove Albion 12 5 3 4 19-15 18
9. Liverpool 12 4 4 4 23-15 16
10. Crystal Palace 12 4 4 4 13-16 16
11. 13 3 6 4 19-22 15
12. Everton 13 3 5 5 11-12 14
13. West Ham United 13 4 2 7 11-13 14
14. Bornemouth 13 3 4 6 12-28 13
15. Leeds United 12 3 3 6 15-19 12
16. Aston Villa 13 3 3 7 11-20 12
16. Southampton 13 3 3 7 11-20 12
18. Leicester City 13 3 2 8 21-25 11
19. Wolverhampton 13 2 4 7 6-19 10
20. 13 2 3 8 8-28 9
Artículo anteriorResultados y posiciones de la Liga holandesa de fútbol
Artículo siguienteBolsonaro se aísla y no recibe ni a sus colaboradores tras derrota

Más noticias

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919