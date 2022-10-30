Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 29 de octubre de 2022:
|Leicester City
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|1
|Bornemouth
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Chelsea
|4
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Southampton
|1
|–
|0
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Aston Villa
|4
|–
|0
|Fulham
|–
|Everton
|0
|–
|0
|Liverpool
|–
|Leeds United
|1
|–
|2
|Domingo 30 de octubre de 2022:
|Arsenal
|–
|5
|–
|0
|Manchester United
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1
|1
|30-11
|31
|2.
|Manchester City
|12
|9
|2
|1
|37-11
|29
|3.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13
|8
|2
|3
|26-16
|26
|4.
|Newcastle United
|13
|6
|6
|1
|24-10
|24
|5.
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17-16
|23
|6.
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|3
|3
|17-15
|21
|7.
|Fulham
|13
|5
|4
|4
|22-22
|19
|8.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|5
|3
|4
|19-15
|18
|9.
|Liverpool
|12
|4
|4
|4
|23-15
|16
|10.
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|4
|4
|13-16
|16
|11.
|13
|3
|6
|4
|19-22
|15
|12.
|Everton
|13
|3
|5
|5
|11-12
|14
|13.
|West Ham United
|13
|4
|2
|7
|11-13
|14
|14.
|Bornemouth
|13
|3
|4
|6
|12-28
|13
|15.
|Leeds United
|12
|3
|3
|6
|15-19
|12
|16.
|Aston Villa
|13
|3
|3
|7
|11-20
|12
|16.
|Southampton
|13
|3
|3
|7
|11-20
|12
|18.
|Leicester City
|13
|3
|2
|8
|21-25
|11
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|13
|2
|4
|7
|6-19
|10
|20.
|13
|2
|3
|8
|8-28
|9