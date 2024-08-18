domingo 18, agosto 2024
spot_img
Deportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Viernes 16 de agosto de 2024:
Manchester United Fulham 1 0
Sábado 17 de agosto de 2024:
Ipswich Town Liverpool 0 2
Arsenal Wolverhampton 2 0
Everton Brighton & Hove Albion 0 3
Newcastle United Southampton 1 0
Nottingham F. Bornemouth 1 1
West Ham United Aston Villa 1 2
Domingo 18 de agosto de 2024:
Brentford Crystal Palace 2 1
Chelsea Manchester City 0 2
Lunes 19 de agosto de 2024:
Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 19:00
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Brighton & Hove Albion 1 1 0 0 3-0 3
2. Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2-0 3
2. Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2-0 3
2. Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2-0 3
5. Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 2-1 3
5. Brentford 1 1 0 0 2-1 3
7. Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1-0 3
7. Newcastle United 1 1 0 0 1-0 3
9. Nottingham F. 1 0 1 0 1-1 1
9. Bornemouth 1 0 1 0 1-1 1
11. Leicester City 0 0 0 0 0-0 0
11. Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0-0 0
13. West Ham United 1 0 0 1 1-2 0
13. Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 1-2 0
15. Fulham 1 0 0 1 0-1 0
15. Southampton 1 0 0 1 0-1 0
17. West Ham 1 0 0 1 0-2 0
17. Wolverhampton 1 0 0 1 0-2 0
17. Chelsea 1 0 0 1 0-2 0
20. Everton 1 0 0 1 0-3 0
Artículo anterior
Ankara condena ataque contra periodistas turcos en la Franja de Gaza

Noticias de Interés

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919