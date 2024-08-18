Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Viernes 16 de agosto de 2024:
|Manchester United
|–
|Fulham
|1
|–
|0
|Sábado 17 de agosto de 2024:
|Ipswich Town
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|2
|Arsenal
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|0
|Everton
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|–
|3
|Newcastle United
|–
|Southampton
|1
|–
|0
|Nottingham F.
|–
|Bornemouth
|1
|–
|1
|West Ham United
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|2
|Domingo 18 de agosto de 2024:
|Brentford
|–
|Crystal Palace
|2
|–
|1
|Chelsea
|–
|Manchester City
|0
|–
|2
|Lunes 19 de agosto de 2024:
|Leicester City
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19:00
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3-0
|3
|2.
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-0
|3
|2.
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-0
|3
|2.
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-0
|3
|5.
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-1
|3
|5.
|Brentford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2-1
|3
|7.
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|3
|7.
|Newcastle United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|3
|9.
|Nottingham F.
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|9.
|Bornemouth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1-1
|1
|11.
|Leicester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|11.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|0
|13.
|West Ham United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|15.
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|15.
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-1
|0
|17.
|West Ham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|17.
|Wolverhampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|17.
|Chelsea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-2
|0
|20.
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0-3
|0