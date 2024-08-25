Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 24 de agosto de 2024:
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Manchester United
|2
|–
|1
|Crystal Palace
|–
|West Ham United
|0
|–
|2
|Fulham
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|1
|Southampton
|–
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|Ipswich
|4
|–
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Everton
|4
|–
|0
|Aston Villa
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|2
|Domingo 25 de agosto de 2024:
|Bornemouth
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Chelsea
|2
|–
|6
|Liverpool
|–
|Brentford
|2
|–
|0
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6-1
|6
|2.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5-1
|6
|3.
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4-0
|6
|3.
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4-0
|6
|5.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5-1
|4
|6.
|Newcastle United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2-1
|4
|8.
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6-4
|3
|9.
|West Ham United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3-2
|3
|10.
|Manchester United
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-2
|3
|11.
|Fulham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-2
|3
|12.
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|3
|13.
|Brentford
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|3
|14.
|Bornemouth
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|15.
|Leicester City
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2-3
|1
|16.
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0-2
|0
|17.
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1-4
|0
|18.
|Ipswich Town
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1-6
|0
|19.
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2-8
|0
|20.
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0-7
|0