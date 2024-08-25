domingo 25, agosto 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 24 de agosto de 2024:
Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United 2 1
Crystal Palace West Ham United 0 2
Fulham Leicester City 2 1
Southampton Nottingham Forest 0 1
Manchester City Ipswich 4 1
Tottenham Hotspur Everton 4 0
Aston Villa Arsenal 0 2
Domingo 25 de agosto de 2024:
Bornemouth Newcastle United 1 1
Wolverhampton Chelsea 2 6
Liverpool Brentford 2 0
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6-1 6
2. Brighton & Hove Albion 2 2 0 0 5-1 6
3. Liverpool 2 2 0 0 4-0 6
3. Arsenal 2 2 0 0 4-0 6
5. Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 1 0 5-1 4
6. Newcastle United 2 1 1 0 2-1 4
8. Chelsea 2 1 0 1 6-4 3
9. West Ham United 2 1 0 1 3-2 3
10. Manchester United 2 1 0 1 2-2 3
11. Fulham 2 1 0 1 2-2 3
12. Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 2-3 3
13. Brentford 2 1 0 1 2-3 3
14. Bornemouth 2 0 2 0 2-2 2
15. Leicester City 2 0 1 1 2-3 1
16. Southampton 2 0 0 2 0-2 0
17. Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1-4 0
18. Ipswich Town 2 0 0 2 1-6 0
19. Wolverhampton 2 0 0 2 2-8 0
20. Everton 2 0 0 2 0-7 0
