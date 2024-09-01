domingo 1, septiembre 2024
spot_img
Deportes

Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Por
0
Sábado 31 de agosto de 2024:
Arsenal Brighton & Hove Albion 1 1
Brentford Southampton 3 1
Everton Bornemouth 2 3
Ipswich Town F.C. Fulham 1 1
Leicester City Aston Villa 1 2
Nottingham F. Wolverhampton 1 1
West Ham United Manchester City 1 3
Domingo 1 de septiembre de 2024:
Chelsea Crystal Palace 1 1
Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur 2 1
Manchester United Liverpool 0 3
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 3 3 0 0 9-2 9
2. Liverpool 3 3 0 0 7-0 9
3. Brighton & Hove Albion 3 2 1 0 6-2 7
4. Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5-1 7
5. Newcastle United 3 2 1 0 4-2 7
6. Brentford 3 2 0 1 5-4 6
7. Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 4-4 6
8. Bornemouth 3 1 2 0 5-4 5
9. Nottingham F. 3 1 2 0 3-2 5
10. Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 1 1 6-3 4
11. Chelsea 3 1 1 1 7-5 4
12. Fulham 3 1 1 1 3-3 4
13. West Ham United 3 1 0 2 4-5 3
14. Manchester United 3 1 0 2 2-5 3
15. Leicester City 3 0 1 2 3-5 1
16. Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 2-5 1
17. Ipswich T. 3 0 1 2 2-7 1
18. Wolverhampton 3 0 1 2 3-9 1
19. Southampton 3 0 0 3 1-5 0
20. Everton 3 0 0 3 2-10 0
Artículo anterior
Resultados y posiciones de la Bundesliga

Noticias de Interés

DEJA UNA RESPUESTA

Por favor ingrese su comentario!
Por favor ingrese su nombre aquí

Últimas Noticias

Cargar más

© Derechos Reservados - Coordinador de Redacción: Carlos Salazar | csalazar@elpais.cr - 8703-1919