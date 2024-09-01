Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 31 de agosto de 2024:
|Arsenal
|–
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1
|–
|1
|Brentford
|–
|Southampton
|3
|–
|1
|Everton
|–
|Bornemouth
|2
|–
|3
|Ipswich Town F.C.
|–
|Fulham
|1
|–
|1
|Leicester City
|–
|Aston Villa
|1
|–
|2
|Nottingham F.
|–
|Wolverhampton
|1
|–
|1
|West Ham United
|–
|Manchester City
|1
|–
|3
|Domingo 1 de septiembre de 2024:
|Chelsea
|–
|Crystal Palace
|1
|–
|1
|Newcastle United
|–
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|–
|1
|Manchester United
|–
|Liverpool
|0
|–
|3
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9-2
|9
|2.
|Liverpool
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7-0
|9
|3.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6-2
|7
|4.
|Arsenal
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5-1
|7
|5.
|Newcastle United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4-2
|7
|6.
|Brentford
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5-4
|6
|7.
|Aston Villa
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4-4
|6
|8.
|Bornemouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5-4
|5
|9.
|Nottingham F.
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3-2
|5
|10.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6-3
|4
|11.
|Chelsea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7-5
|4
|12.
|Fulham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3-3
|4
|13.
|West Ham United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4-5
|3
|14.
|Manchester United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2-5
|3
|15.
|Leicester City
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3-5
|1
|16.
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2-5
|1
|17.
|Ipswich T.
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2-7
|1
|18.
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3-9
|1
|19.
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1-5
|0
|20.
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2-10
|0