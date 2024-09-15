domingo 15, septiembre 2024
Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

Sábado 14 de septiembre de 2024:
Southampton Manchester United 0 3
Brighton & Hove Albion Ipswich 0 0
Crystal Palace Leicester City 2 2
Fulham West Ham United 1 1
Liverpool N. Forest 0 1
Manchester City Wolverhampton 2 1
Aston Villa Everton 3 2
Bornemouth Chelsea 0 1
Domingo 15 de septiembre de 2024:
Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal 0 1
Wolverhampton Newcastle United 1 2
EQUIPO J G E P Goles Pts
1. Manchester City 4 4 0 0 11-3 12
2. Arsenal 4 3 1 0 6-1 10
3. Newcastle United 4 3 1 0 6-3 10
4. Liverpool 4 3 0 1 7-1 9
5. Aston Villa 4 3 0 1 7-6 9
6. Brighton & Hove Albion 4 2 2 0 6-2 8
7. 4 2 2 0 4-2 8
8. Chelsea 4 2 1 1 8-5 7
9. 4 2 0 2 6-6 6
10. Manchester United 4 2 0 2 5-5 6
11. Bornemouth 4 1 2 1 5-5 5
12. Fulham 4 1 2 1 4-4 5
13. Tottenham Hotspur 4 1 1 2 6-4 4
14. West Ham United 4 1 1 2 5-6 4
15. Leicester City 4 0 2 2 5-7 2
16. Crystal Palace 4 0 2 2 4-7 2
17. 4 0 2 2 2-7 2
18. Wolverhampton 4 0 1 3 4-11 1
19. Southampton 4 0 0 4 1-8 0
20. Everton 4 0 0 4 4-13 0
