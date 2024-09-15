Resultados y posiciones de la Liga inglesa de fútbol

|Sábado 14 de septiembre de 2024:
|Southampton
|–
|Manchester United
|0
|–
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|–
|Ipswich
|0
|–
|0
|Crystal Palace
|–
|Leicester City
|2
|–
|2
|Fulham
|–
|West Ham United
|1
|–
|1
|Liverpool
|–
|N. Forest
|0
|–
|1
|Manchester City
|–
|Wolverhampton
|2
|–
|1
|Aston Villa
|–
|Everton
|3
|–
|2
|Bornemouth
|–
|Chelsea
|0
|–
|1
|Domingo 15 de septiembre de 2024:
|Tottenham Hotspur
|–
|Arsenal
|0
|–
|1
|Wolverhampton
|–
|Newcastle United
|1
|–
|2
|EQUIPO
|J
|G
|E
|P
|Goles
|Pts
|1.
|Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11-3
|12
|2.
|Arsenal
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6-1
|10
|3.
|Newcastle United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6-3
|10
|4.
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7-1
|9
|5.
|Aston Villa
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7-6
|9
|6.
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6-2
|8
|7.
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4-2
|8
|8.
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8-5
|7
|9.
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6-6
|6
|10.
|Manchester United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5-5
|6
|11.
|Bornemouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5-5
|5
|12.
|Fulham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4-4
|5
|13.
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6-4
|4
|14.
|West Ham United
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5-6
|4
|15.
|Leicester City
|4
|0
|2
|2
|5-7
|2
|16.
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4-7
|2
|17.
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2-7
|2
|18.
|Wolverhampton
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4-11
|1
|19.
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1-8
|0
|20.
|Everton
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4-13
|0